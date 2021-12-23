Former Athlone manager Eddie Wallace has passed away
Former Athlone manager Eddie Wallace has passed away

Westmeath , Ireland - 5 May 2017; A general view before the SSE Airtricity League First Division game between Athlone Town and Cobh Ramblers at Athlone Town Stadium in Westmeath. (Photo By Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

FORMER ATHLONE manager Eddie Wallace has passed away. Tributes have been paid to Wallace by former clubs and players.

Wallace also worked at a number of other League of Ireland clubs including Bray Wanderers,UCD, St Patrick’s Athletic, and Cabinteely

Athlone released a statement which read:

“Everyone at Athlone Town AFC would like to add to the many tributes paid to the late Eddie Wallace, who as well as being a former Manager of our Men’s Senior Team was very much a true gentleman of the game.

“All associated with the club, who knew and had worked with Eddie during his time here, were deeply saddened today (December 22nd) when news broke that he had passed away following a battle against illness.

“Throughout his football career, Eddie was extremely well-known, both as a coach and somebody with a keen eye for identifying and developing talented young players.

“Having initially come to the club as an assistant manager Eddie took over the managerial hot seat for a period in 2014 when he succeeded the departing Keith Long.

“During his spell at the helm of Athlone Town AFC’s first team Eddie was widely respected for his professionalism, coaching acumen, and footballing philosophy.

“Off the pitch, Eddie was rightly regarded by all at the club and beyond as a true gentleman and very much as one of the game’s good guys.

“When Eddie left Athlone Town AFC in May 2015, due to family and personal reasons, the club put on record its gratitude for the hard work and commitment he put in during his time at Lissywollen.”

Bray Wanderers and several other clubs and members of the Irish football fraternity also paid tribute to Wallace on social media…

