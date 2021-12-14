Four Irish players hoping to make their mark in this week’s World Darts Championships
Four Irish players hoping to make their mark in this week’s World Darts Championships

Keane Barry is one to watch as the tournament kicks off this week

THE World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace has become synonymous with Christmas.

The fancy dress, jugs of beer and festive atmosphere have all combined to make it one of the most anticipated events on the sporting calendar.

Last year’s edition, hampered by Covid-19, saw much of the championship played behind closed doors.

Back with spectators this year, Ally Pally will be jumping once again when the darts' showpiece event kicks off on Wednesday, December 15.

Here we look at four Irish darting hopefuls - from across the island of Ireland - who are looking to light up the big stage…

Daryl Gurney during his Quarter Finals match against Gerwyn Price during day fourteen of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 01, 2021

Daryl Gurney 

Although currently struggling with his game, Gurney, the most successful Irish darts player of recent times, will still be the island’s best hope at the World Championship.

Winner of two TV major titles – the 2017 World Grand Prix and the 2018 Players Championship – the 35-year-old from Derry has suffered a loss of form and has fell from being in the world’s top four to number 22.

Ally Pally has never been overly kind to Gurney, nicknamed “SuperChin”, but his quarterfinal showing last year should give him some confidence he can rediscover his best darts.

William O'Connor of Ireland in action during his first round match against Niels Zonneveld of Holland during last year's tournament

William O’Connor 

Once tipped for greatness at an early age, O’Connor’s career to date has left a lot to be desired, showcased by his world ranking of 42.

However, in recent years, the 35-year-old Limerick man has made renewed efforts to succeed which has seen him reach the World Cup of Darts final representing Ireland and the quarterfinals of two TV majors in 2019.

O’Connor, who is nicknamed ‘the Magpie’, will be hoping to better his previous best at Ally Pally of the third round.

Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland reacts during his third round match against Gerwyn Price during last year's tournament

Brendan Dolan 

At 48, Dolan, from Enniskillen, is one of the most experienced players in the World Championship, having been playing on tour for 20 years.

His nickname – ‘The History Maker’ – originates from 2011 when became the first player to hit a televised nine-dart finish with the double-start rule in the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

Dolan arrives at Ally Pally in good form, having made the semi-finals of the last TV major – the Players Championship Finals - in Minehead.

Keane Barry of Ireland reacts during his round one match against Jeff Smith of Canada during the PDC William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 15, 2020

Keane Barry 

Based on his winning record at youth level, Barry is nothing short of a darting prodigy and, like Tyrone’s Nathan Rafferty, is being billed as one of the game’s emerging players.

Such is his quality, the County Meath native has already played at the World Championship twice, despite being only 19, and has a tour card for the main circuit.

Having rubbed shoulders with some of the best players in TV majors, a run by Barry, whose nickname ‘Dynamite’ comes from his quick throw, would not be a major surprise.

The PDC World Darts Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports Darts from December 15 to  January 3

See More: Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney, Ireland, Keane Barry, William O'Connor, World Darts Championships

