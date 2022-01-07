GAA pre-season fixtures details and how to watch them for this weekend

GAA PRE-SEASON competitions continue this weekend as counties prepare for the start of the league at the end of the month.
Here's a full list of what games are on this weekend and where you can watch them:
FRIDAY JANUARY 7
Connacht FBD League Semi-Final (Football):
Mayo v Galway, Connacht GAA Air Dome, 6pm. Watch here.
Dr McKenna Cup:
Donegal v Down, MacCumhaill Park, 7.30pm. Watch here.
Derry v Monaghan, Owenbeg, 7.45pm. Watch here.
SATURDAY JANUARY 8
O'Byrne Cup (Football):
Longford v Louth, Lanesboro, 2pm, Not being streamed live
Offaly v Dublin, O'Connor Park, 2pm, Watch here
Wexford v Laois, Hollymount, 2pm, Not being streamed live
Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge, 1pm Watch here
Connacht FBD League Semi-final:
Sligo v Roscommon, Connacht GAA Air Dome, 6pm. Watch here.
Munster Hurling Cup Quarter-final:
Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, 2pm - Not being streamed live.
McGrath Cup (Football)
Clare v Cork, 2pm, Watch here.
Leinster Club SFC final:
Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naas (Kildare), Croke Park, 5pm - RTE
SUNDAY JANUARY 9
McGrath Cup:
Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 2pm - Not being streamed live
Dr McKenna Cup:
Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 1pm, Watch here
Munster Club SHC final:
Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3.30pm - TG4
Connacht Club SFC final:
Knockmore (Mayo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Ballina, 1.30pm - TG4
Walsh Cup (Hurling):
Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm, Watch here.
Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe, 2pm, Watch here.