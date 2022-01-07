GAA pre-season fixtures details and how to watch them for this weekend

GAA PRE-SEASON competitions continue this weekend as counties prepare for the start of the league at the end of the month.

Here's a full list of what games are on this weekend and where you can watch them:

FRIDAY JANUARY 7

Connacht FBD League Semi-Final (Football):

Mayo v Galway, Connacht GAA Air Dome, 6pm. Watch here.

Dr McKenna Cup:

Donegal v Down, MacCumhaill Park, 7.30pm. Watch here.

Derry v Monaghan, Owenbeg, 7.45pm. Watch here.

SATURDAY JANUARY 8

O'Byrne Cup (Football):

Longford v Louth, Lanesboro, 2pm, Not being streamed live

Offaly v Dublin, O'Connor Park, 2pm, Watch here

Wexford v Laois, Hollymount, 2pm, Not being streamed live

Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge, 1pm Watch here

Connacht FBD League Semi-final:

Sligo v Roscommon, Connacht GAA Air Dome, 6pm. Watch here.

Munster Hurling Cup Quarter-final:

Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, 2pm - Not being streamed live.

McGrath Cup (Football)

Clare v Cork, 2pm, Watch here.

Leinster Club SFC final:

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naas (Kildare), Croke Park, 5pm - RTE

SUNDAY JANUARY 9

McGrath Cup:

Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 2pm - Not being streamed live

Dr McKenna Cup:

Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 1pm, Watch here

Munster Club SHC final:

Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3.30pm - TG4

Connacht Club SFC final:

Knockmore (Mayo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Ballina, 1.30pm - TG4

Walsh Cup (Hurling):

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm, Watch here.

Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe, 2pm, Watch here.