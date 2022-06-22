Galway v Armagh: All-Ireland football quarter-finals for the weekend

THE ALL-IRELAND Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Galway and Armagh takes places this weekend.

Date

Sunday, June 26.

Throw-in time

The throw-in time will be at 1.45pm.

Kerry and Mayo will take place after at 4pm.

TV Channel and stream

RTE Two's coverage will start at 1.15pm.

The two matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

Venue

Croke Park

Tickets

Ticketmaster can be found here

The Journey

Galway

Connacht Championship quarter-final Mayo vs Galway 1-14 to 0-16 (win)

Connacht Championship semi-final Galway vs Leitrim 4-20 to 0-9 (win)

Connacht Championship-final Galway vs Roscommon 2-19 to 2-16 (win)

Armagh

All-Ireland senior football qualifiers round 1 Armagh vs Tyrone 1-16 to 1-10 victory (win)

All-Ireland senior football qualifiers round 2 Armagh vs Donegal 3-17 to 0-16 (win)