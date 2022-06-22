Galway v Armagh: All-Ireland football quarter-finals for the weekend
Sport

Galway v Armagh: All-Ireland football quarter-finals for the weekend

THE ALL-IRELAND Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Galway and Armagh takes places this weekend. 

Here's everything you need to know

Date 

Sunday, June 26. 

Throw-in time 

The throw-in time will be at 1.45pm.

Kerry and Mayo will take place after at 4pm.

TV Channel and stream 

RTE Two's coverage will start at 1.15pm. 

The two matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO. 

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10. 

Venue  

Croke Park 

Tickets 

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there.  

The Journey 

Galway

Connacht Championship quarter-final Mayo vs Galway 1-14 to 0-16 (win)

Connacht Championship semi-final Galway vs Leitrim 4-20 to 0-9 (win)

Connacht Championship-final Galway vs Roscommon 2-19 to 2-16 (win) 

Armagh

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter final  Donegal vs Armagh 1-16 to 0-12 (Loss)

All-Ireland senior football qualifiers round 1 Armagh vs Tyrone 1-16 to 1-10 victory (win)

All-Ireland senior football qualifiers round 2 Armagh vs Donegal 3-17 to 0-16 (win)

See More: Armagh, GAA, Galway

Related

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B
Sport 3 months ago

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap
Sport 4 months ago

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London hurling boss Fergus McMahon upbeat despite Antrim defeat and heavy schedule
Sport 5 years ago

London hurling boss Fergus McMahon upbeat despite Antrim defeat and heavy schedule

By: Jamie Casey

Latest

Which sports do Irish people prefer to bet on? 
Sport 28 minutes ago

Which sports do Irish people prefer to bet on? 

By: Irish post

Ireland's Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen FC on a season long loan from Celtic
Sport 18 hours ago

Ireland's Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen FC on a season long loan from Celtic

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tom Hitchcock joins London Irish Declan Kidney says 'he is looking forward to aiding in his development'
Sport 18 hours ago

Tom Hitchcock joins London Irish Declan Kidney says 'he is looking forward to aiding in his development'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest golfer to join LIV Golf Invitational Series after previously being one of its biggest critics
Sport 19 hours ago

Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest golfer to join LIV Golf Invitational Series after previously being one of its biggest critics

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland will play Israel in the 2023 European U21 Championship qualification play-off in September
Sport 21 hours ago

Ireland will play Israel in the 2023 European U21 Championship qualification play-off in September

By: Conor O'Donoghue