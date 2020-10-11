Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC

CATHAL KEOGH was the main man for Fulham Irish, scoring two goals and four points, securing a big win, after Granuaile had threatened to make a comeback in the second half.

Fulham were dominant right from the first whistle and other than an early Granuaile goal, were able to push far in front and secure a comfortable 11-point lead at the break.

However, the tide of the game was nearly flipped on its head, with Fulham taking their foot off the pedal, allowing Granuaile to close the gap. But despite, conceding 3 goals in the 2nd half, Fulham managed to grab a couple of their own and secure a convincing win.

Granuaile came into the game on the back of a heavy defeat to Sean Traceys, while Fulham Irish were full of confidence after seeing past Cú Chulainns in the last round, as they pushed towards going one step further in this competition, after finishing runners up to Fr Murphys last year.

Fulham Irish certainly hit the ground running fast, scoring their first point, within the first ten seconds, through Rory Costello, before points from Daniel Currans and Michael O’Dwyer gave them a three-point gap.

Granuaile suddenly woke up and immediately equalled the scores when Ryan McGrath scored a goal, from their first attempt.

This nevertheless was only a minor slip in concentration from Fulham, who scored a succession of points, thanks to Eoin McCarthy, Costello and Keogh, as the outcome of the game looked almost certain to be decided early on.

However, the home side continued to dig deep and nearly had another goal, only for the effort to strike off the bar.

But this miss would be costly, as Fulham finally found the net, twice before the break. Paul Farmer found it first with a powerful effort, before in form Keogh got himself one.

Though they had few chances, they could have made a real difference had they gone in for Granuaile. McGrath and James Maxwell were the main outlets for them, getting two points each in the first half.

A 65’ from Currans, for the away side, was the last action of the half, as they went into half time with an 11-point lead.

Fulham at the restart looked like they thought the job was done, almost allowing Granuaile to get a foot hold in the game, with Cian Lenehan coming close to getting a goal.

After Currans and McGrath got points for Fulham and Granuaile respectively, Maxwell, who was Granuaile’s main man in the game managed to get them a 2nd goal, to really open of the game.

McCarthy got Fulham a goal as well, as points started to come from both ends of the field.

Though they still had a double-figure lead over their opponents, the West London side had their lead plugged back to only five, when TJ Medley managed to score two goals in five minutes for Granuaile, to make for a real intriguing last ten minutes of action.

Fulham though turn the game on its head once again, when in another turbulent five-minute spell Farmer and O’Dwyer grabbed themselves a point each, while McCarthy and star man Keogh gained two further goals to really stretch their side in front, as the gap between the sides was now at 13 with around five minutes to go.

Maxwell who had worked tirelessly hard in attack, managed to grab himself and Granuaile another point, which didn’t affect Fulham too much, as they had the final say when Farmer struck over for a point which secured a massive 13-point win.

The result leaves Granuaile near the foot of the table, while Fulham took another big step in their pursuit of going one better this time round.

Granuaile 4-08

Fulham Irish 5-18

Granuaile: E O’Riordan; A Kelly, PJ Delaney, R Barnes, A Callahan, M Beirne, D Moran, S Skelly, J Maxwell (1-4, 3f 1 65’), TJ Medley (2-0), R McGrath (1-4), L Finn, C Lenehan, N Murtagh, N Carr

Subs: None

Fulham Irish: D Gray; J McHugh, D McInerney, J McSwiney, E Sullivan, G Aherne, S Martin, C Keogh (2-4), S Lynch, P Farmer (1-4), R Costello (0-2), M O’Dwyer (0-2), E McCarthy (2-3), D Currans (0-3, 1f 1 65’), Declan Hayes

Subs: M Murphy for D Currans, L O’Mahony for E Sullivan, F O’Regan for D McInerney, E Dooley for J McHugh, N Larkin for D Hayes

Referee: Mattie Maher