Graeme McDowell has been included on a list for the first Saudi led LIV event in London

Sport

NORTHERN IRISH golfer Graeme McDowell is one of the names included on the first event at the Saudi backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Former US Open champion McDowell (42) is set to join the likes of Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia at Centurion Club in London from June 9-11.

Reports emerged previously that McDowell was considering his stance on the controversial event and had pledged his support for the PGA Tour, but he has now been included on a list of golfers attending the debut event that was released on social media last night. Phil Mickelson did not make the list.

The US PGA Tour has refused to grant releases for its players in the LIV event, which clashes with next week’s Canadian Open and have even considered expulsions from further events

Jack Nicklaus has pledged that his Memorial Tournament in OhIo this weekend will fall in line with the PGA Tour if it bans or suspends players for competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf said last month that they will " back up the players" if they run into problems from the PGA Tour.

“We are going to back up the players, we are going to be there for them, for whatever that is. We’re ready to go. We don’t want to go, but we’re ready to go", Norman claimed back in May

“I’ve said to the players, ‘we’ve got your back. Simple as that’. We will defend, we will reimburse and we will represent.”

Norman last month was asked about the Saudi's state sportswashing reputation and batted away the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate by saying “we’ve all made mistakes”.

The winner at the Centurion Club will receive $3million out of a total prize fund of $20m

