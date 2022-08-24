Graham Potter has praised two of Ireland's youngsters ahead of the Carabao Cup game against Forest Green Rovers tonight

BRIGHTON & HOVE Albion will play a Carabao Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers tonight, and to many that's not a matter of major importance.

However, Ireland may have two representees tonight if Graham Potter rings the changes, which is expected to happen.

Evan Ferguson (striker) and Andrew Moran (midfielder) have played for Brighton's underage sides and were both mentioned by Potter in his press conference on Tuesday.

Potter has not indicated that the Irish duo will start but did admit he liked the talent on show in Brighton's academy.

Moran signed a new deal at the club recently, while Ferguson has been tipped to become a Premier League regular eventually despite being so young.



"We've always had strong groups of young players here. The likes of Odel Offiah, Ed Turns, Andrew Moran, Evan Ferguson now... we all know the talent there and like them a lot."



Ferguson and Moran have already made their debuts for the club. Ferguson made his Premier League debut last year, while Moran made his in the Carabao Cup.

Another tell-tell sign that the Irish pair may start is their exclusion from the Premier League 2 game that took place last night. Both have featured for that Brighton side on more than one occasion.

Brighton were beaten 2-0 by Wolves in the game.

It will be interesting to see if Potter does start the Irish pair tonight.

The game take places at 7.45.