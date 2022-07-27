Greg McWilliams has called up eight uncapped players for upcoming two-Test series against Japan
EIGHT UNCAPPED players have been included in Greg McWilliams Ireland side for the upcoming two-Test series against Japan.

Ireland will play Japan in back to back games in the upcoming summer series in August.

John McKee, a former Fiji coach has also been addded to McWilliams backroom staff

Irish forwards Taryn Schulzter, Jo Brown and Clara Nielson have all recieved first time callups to the squad

Backs Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien, Emma Tilly, Kayla Waldron and Leah Tarpey have also been included

Ireland face Japan at Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi City, Shizuoka on Saturday 20 August, before a second Test against Lesley McKenzie’s team a week later at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.

McWilliams said,  "We’re excited to finalise the touring squad for Japan having trained together as an extended group of 50 players since May,"

"This summer programme was designed to expose us to new environments and challenges and it has been brilliant to work with the group for an extended period leading up to our departure for Japan. We look forward to two tough Test matches and the positive experience touring will bring for the players and staff."

IRELAND SQUAD

Forwards: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Clara Nielson* (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Jo Brown* (Worcester/IQ Rugby)Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)Sam Monaghan (TBC)Taryn Schulzter* (Saracens/Ulster)

Backs: Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)Aoife Dalton* (Tullamore/Leinster)Dannah O’Brien* (Tullow RFC/Leinster)Emma Tilly* (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)Kayla Waldron* (Hamilton Hawks/IQ Rugby)Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks RFC/IQ Rugby)Leah Tarpey* (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster).

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, August 20, Ecopa Stadium

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, August 27, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium

