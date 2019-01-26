Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting

HIBERNIAN have reportedly suspended manager Neil Lennon ahead of this Sunday’s game at struggling St Mirren.

According to Sky Sports News, Co. Armagh native Lennon was suspended following a ‘heated team meeting’ on Friday.

While neither side has commented on the reports, the broadcaster adds that the club has launched an investigation into the matter.

Former Celtic manager Lennon took over at Hibs in June 2016 following a spell in England at Bolton.

He won the Scottish Championship in his first season with the Edinburgh club to earn promotion back to the top flight after a three-year absence.

Advertisement

In their first season back in the Premiership in 2017/18, Lennon guided Hibs to fourth and a place in the Europa League qualifying stages.

They eventually went out in the third qualifying round to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde last August.

Hibs have won just two of their last 14 league games and are winless in the last five.

They sit eighth in the table ahead of Sunday’s trip to bottom club St Mirren.