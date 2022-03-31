Hollywood actor John C Reilly says 'he is in love with hurling'.
Sport

JOHN C REILLY, one of Hollywood's most recognisble actors has confessed his love for one of Ireland's oldest sports hurling.

The Step Brother's star described the sport as 'wild, but also admitted that he was big fan of it.

The A-lister was speaking as guest of honour at Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade and said:

“I’m really a fan of theatre. And when sports becomes theatrical or dramatic, that’s why I tap in, I do love hurling, this game that they play here in Ireland", he said

“A lot of people in America haven’t seen it. It’s just a wild sport for us to watch.

“It has the speed of soccer, football, but with a bat and people are running around smacking this baseball around.

“It seems really dangerous and thrilling and high pace, so I love hurling.”

The Chicago native also recenlty appeared on the Late Late Show to give a renditon of Raglan road alongside Irish Olympian Kellie Harrington 3 weeks ago.

His latest venture will be playing the role of Jerry Buss, the owner of the LA Lakers basketball team, in the new Sky Atlantic and Now series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty.

