Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore make it 15 out of 15 in second Champion Hurdle.

HONEYSUCKLE AND Racheal Blackmore are back at Cheltenham and to nobody's surprise their off to a winning start in the Champion Hurdle. They have made it two for two in the race after winning it last year.

The horse is now 15 races unbeaten and put on a masterclass to a jubilant Cheltenham crowd.

Appriaccate It challenged the duo, but couldn't get one over the Henry de Bromhead, Blackmore, and Honeysuckle trio.

😍 Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore are the Queens of the National Hunt World



15/15 Honeysuckle's absolutely incredible! 🍀#CheltenhamFestival 🏆pic.twitter.com/jyKFZh2bsC — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) March 15, 2022

Epatante also tried her best to go with Honeysuckle but there was no catching Henry de Bromhead's mare.

Blackmore let her super star partner go over the second last, and the pair burst away in the distance leaving the rest of the field in their wake.

De Bromhead was delighted with Blackmore being able to win in front of packed Cheltenham, unlike last year where it was the opposite

“It’s ecstasy. I hoped she’d get the welcome that she got and it’s amazing for her.

“Rachael is brilliant. It’s just a dream.

“I put myself under pressure and you want to be competing at these places so to do it again is just incredible.”

Speaking to ITV racing, Blackmore said

“It’s just incredible. Walking out there in front of the stand with all the people, it’s just such a special place,” she told ITV Racing.

“I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare. It’s class to have Kenny [Alexander, owner] here as well, he missed it last year.

“She’s just incredible. She kind of decides in a race when she’s happy to go on, I haven’t stopped her from doing that yet. She’s just an incredible mare. The work that goes into her at home is unbelievable as well, Henry’s got a great team of staff and they deserve all the credit for this as well.