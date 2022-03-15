Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore make it 15 out of 15 in second Champion Hurdle.
Sport

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore make it 15 out of 15 in second Champion Hurdle.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore reacts as she returns to the winner's enclosure after her victory on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England on March 15, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

 

HONEYSUCKLE AND Racheal Blackmore are back at  Cheltenham and to nobody's surprise their off to a winning start in the Champion Hurdle. They have made it two for two in the race after winning it last year.

The horse is now 15 races unbeaten and put on a masterclass to a jubilant Cheltenham crowd.

Appriaccate It challenged the duo, but couldn't get one over the Henry de Bromhead, Blackmore, and Honeysuckle trio.

Epatante also tried her best to go with Honeysuckle but there was no catching Henry de Bromhead's mare.

Blackmore let her super star partner go over the second last, and the pair burst away in the distance leaving the rest of the field in their wake.

De Bromhead was delighted with Blackmore being able to win in front of packed Cheltenham, unlike last year where it was the opposite

“It’s ecstasy. I hoped she’d get the welcome that she got and it’s amazing for her.

“Rachael is brilliant. It’s just a dream.

“I put myself under pressure and you want to be competing at these places so to do it again is just incredible.”

Speaking to ITV racing, Blackmore said

“It’s just incredible. Walking out there in front of the stand with all the people, it’s just such a special place,” she told ITV Racing.

“I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare. It’s class to have Kenny [Alexander, owner] here as well, he missed it last year.

“She’s just incredible. She kind of decides in a race when she’s happy to go on, I haven’t stopped her from doing that yet. She’s just an incredible mare. The work that goes into her at home is unbelievable as well, Henry’s got a great team of staff and they deserve all the credit for this as well.

See More: Cheltenham, Honeysuckle, RACHAEL BLACKMORE

Related

How to pick a winner at Cheltenham and bash the bookies - 7 key tips from a racing expert
Sport 4 hours ago

How to pick a winner at Cheltenham and bash the bookies - 7 key tips from a racing expert

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Robbie Power's Cheltenham Festival routine and who he's backing this year
Sport 1 day ago

Robbie Power's Cheltenham Festival routine and who he's backing this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

QPR striker and racing fan Charlie Austin doesn't believe that the Irish will dominate Cheltenham this year
Sport 1 day ago

QPR striker and racing fan Charlie Austin doesn't believe that the Irish will dominate Cheltenham this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade
News 5 hours ago

Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade

By: Connell McHugh

Jim Crawford calls up Cashin and Odubeko to Ireland's Under-21 squad for vital Sweden game
Sport 5 hours ago

Jim Crawford calls up Cashin and Odubeko to Ireland's Under-21 squad for vital Sweden game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals
News 6 hours ago

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals

By: Connell McHugh

Keir Starmer reflects on UK-Irish relations at London Irish Centre
News 7 hours ago

Keir Starmer reflects on UK-Irish relations at London Irish Centre

By: Connell McHugh

Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals
Sport 7 hours ago

Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals

By: Conor O'Donoghue