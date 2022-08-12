IABA’s CEO & Chairman Have Tendered Their Resignations After Government Guidlines Were Rejected At Their AGM

IRISH BOXING has received another shakeup this week after chief executive, Fergal Carruth and chairman Ciarán Kirwin resigned from their Irish Athletic Boxing Association roles

The pair will leave their roles at the start of September 2

The two officials state that they hope departure will provide 'catalyst for necessary change in Irish boxing'

Kirwan served as chairperson of the IABA since 2019, while Carruth was appointed CEO in 2013.

It was reported last month by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers that the IABA would have its funding cut if the organisation did not accept the reformed guidance guidelines implemented by the government.

IABA members voted overwhelmingly to reject the reforms at their EGM in Roscommon on 10 July.

IABA's Chair, Ciarán Kirwan, & CEO, Fergal Carruth, have notified the Board of Directors of their resignations from their roles. The decisions follow the rejection by delegates of the proposals on good corporate governance at the IABA’s EGM on July 10thhttps://t.co/seA0oDiPXb pic.twitter.com/lZf00ayNfm — IABA (@IABABOXING) August 11, 2022

"I am leaving with more than a little regret but believe that there are those within the sport who do not recognise the importance of compliance with the highest standards of corporate governance, which are vital in underpinning the growth and development of our wonderful sport," Carruth said.

"I hope that the decision to step down may serve as a catalyst for necessary change and that the Irish boxing family finds a way to maximise its significant potential in the future."

Kirwan also spoke on the matter,

“It is time for a new voice to serve as chairperson and I am hopeful that the impediments to the adoption of the necessary good governance changes can be overcome.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Fergal and all the staff of the IABA whose work is so vital to the continued success of Irish boxing and all of whom have been a pleasure to work with.”

The process of appointing a chairperson and chief executive will begin straight away, the association says.