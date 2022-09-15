Ian Baraclough has selected his Northern Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece

NORTHERN IRELAND boss Ian Baraclough has picked his squad for the UEFA Nations League clashes against Kosovo and Greece.

Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer gets his first callup.

Wigan striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, plus Rotherham's Shane Ferguson and Newcastle's Jamal Lewis also return to the side.

Barraclough's side play Kosovo at Windsor Park on 24 September and then face Greece in Athens three days later.

Northern Ireland has 2 points in their Nations League group. Greece tops the group with 12, while Kosovo have 6 points.

Barraclough's side lost to both Greece and Kosovo earlier in the year.

📣 The boss has named a 24-man squad for our @UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece ⤵️ #GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 15, 2022

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson, Conor Hazard.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Paddy McNair, Conor Bradley, Jamal Lewis, Tom Flanagan, Ciaron Brown, Paddy Lane, Kofi Balmer.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Alistair McCann, Shea Charles, Conor McMenamin.

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Gavin Whyte, Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles.