ICMI: Watch unbelievable Rory Mcllroy birdie on the 18th at the Masters.
Sport

ICMI: Watch unbelievable Rory Mcllroy birdie on the 18th at the Masters.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after chipping in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NORTHERN IRELAND'S RORY Mcllroy produced a sensational birdie on the 18th of the final day recording 64, equalling the lowest final round in tournament history.

He recorded Birdies at the first, third, seventh, eighth and 10th, followed by an eagle at the 13th to stage a late comeback up the leaderboard. 

The Holywood native finished the day on -7-under,

But due to the world number one Scottie Scheffler's four-putt lapse on the 18th, Mcllory's late surge on the final day wasn't enough to catch the eventual winner  Scheffler

The shot that brang the most noise from the watching patrons though was Mcllroy's 18th when he holed a bunker shot for birdie to send the patrons wild.

The 32-year-old let out a big cheer and mentioned that it was the happiest he'd ever been on a golf course."



The chance for a Grand Slam alluded Mcllroy due the brilliance of Scheffler, but says his final round will give him confidence going forward. 

"I have never heard roars like it on the 18th green, it was really cool. It was like the third shot I holed from off the green today. It was a round Seve (Ballesteros) would have been proud of," McIlroy claimed to Sky Sports

"I don't think I've ever walked away from this tournament as happy as I am today. I've played a really good round of golf, and it's my best ever finish at Augusta.

"It's not quite enough, but I'll certainly look back on this day with very fond memories. It gives me confidence going forward not only into the next Masters next year but to the rest of the season as well."

McIlroy's second-lowest 18-hole score at a major, beaten only by a 63 during the first round of the 2010 Open at St Andrews.

It eclipsed his previous lowest score at Augusta of 65, achieved in 2011 and 2018, plus his previous best finish of fourth in 2015.

