ICYMI: Conor Laverty has been confirmed as the new Down senior football manager

CONOR LAVERTY has been confirmed as the new manager of Down. Laverty has been elevated from his role as Down under-20 manager to the senior job.

Kilcoo's All-Ireland-winning captain will also continue his role with the U20 side.

He replaces James McCartan after McCartan left the role after one year.

Laverty won an Ulster title with the under-20s last year and has previously had a coaching role with the Monaghan senior team.

Down GAA has appointed Conor Laverty as the new manager of the senior football team. At a meeting of the County Committee on Monday evening, the former county star forward and All-Ireland club winning captain was ratified for the position.



Former county star Martin Clarke, who also excelled in the AFL with Collingwood, will serve as a selector along with Declan Morgan.

"His management team will include Marty Clarke and Declan Morgan [a further member will be added to the management team later]," added the statement

"Conor will also continue as U20 manager, a position he was appointed to in December 2020. He guided Down to a provincial title at this grade in his first year in the role.

"A full U20 management will be confirmed at a later date, with Darragh O'Hanlon (Kilcoo) and Conor Gilmore (St John's) continuing in their roles."

Down and Laverty will compete in Division 3 of the National League in 2023.