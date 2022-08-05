ICYMI: Derek Lyng has replaced Brian Cody as Kilkenny's new senior hurling manager

KILKENNY HAVE appointed Derek Lyng as Brian Cody's successor

The news was confirmed via a Kilkenny statement and confirmed that Lyng was ratified at Thursday's county board meeting.

A statement from Kilkenny read,

"Following Thursday night’s meeting of Kilkenny County Board, Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager. A three-year term has been agreed. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later.

"Niall Bergin has been ratified as U-17 manager for the season ahead, while the process of appointing a U-20 manager will now begin."

"Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and Niall the very best of luck during the season ahead."



Statement from Kilkenny County Board: Manager Ratification - Kilkenny GAA https://t.co/JJBWtdZaCn — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) August 4, 2022



"The County Board will not be issuing any further statement."

The 44-year-old replaces Cody, who won 11 All-Ireland senior hurling final and spent 24 years in charge of the cat.

Lyng won six All-Ireland senior medals under Cody and called quits on his playing career in 2010.

Lyng operated as a selector for Cody between 2014 and 2019, but has since gone to manage the Kilkenny U20's

He guided the side to an All-Ireland U20 hurling final this year after beating Limerick this year.