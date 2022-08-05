ICYMI: Derek Lyng has replaced Brian Cody as Kilkenny's new senior hurling manager
Dublin , Ireland - 18 August 2019; Kilkenny selector Derek Lyng before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

KILKENNY HAVE appointed Derek Lyng as Brian Cody's successor 

The news was confirmed via a Kilkenny statement and confirmed that Lyng was ratified at Thursday's county board meeting. 

A statement from Kilkenny read,

"Following Thursday night’s meeting of Kilkenny County Board, Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager.   A three-year term has been agreed. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later. 

"Niall Bergin has been ratified as U-17 manager for the season ahead, while the process of appointing a U-20 manager will now begin." 

"Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and Niall the very best of luck during the season ahead." 



 

"The County Board will not be issuing any further statement." 

The 44-year-old replaces Cody, who won 11 All-Ireland senior hurling final and spent 24 years in charge of the cat. 

Lyng won six All-Ireland senior medals under Cody and called quits on his playing career in 2010. 

Lyng operated as a selector for Cody between 2014 and 2019, but has since gone to manage the Kilkenny U20's 

He guided the side to an All-Ireland U20 hurling final this year after beating Limerick this year. 

