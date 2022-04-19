ICYMI: England and Exeter winger Jack Nowell was spotted in Thomond Park in a Munster jersey for his stag
Sport

ICYMI: England and Exeter winger Jack Nowell was spotted in Thomond Park in a Munster jersey for his stag

Limerick , Ireland - 16 April 2022; Exeter Chiefs player Jack Nowell wearing a Munster jersey looks on during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg match between Munster and Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

MUNSTER OVERCAME Exeter Chief's in the second leg of the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend in a 26-10 victory. 

Johaan van Graan's side fought back to secure a tie against current holders Toulouse in May, but that was only one of the highlights of the weekend. 

Jack Nowell, the England and Exeter winger was spotted on TV and had to wear a full Munster kit at Thomond Park for his Stag weekend. 

Nowell spotted himself on TV and gave a big smile with a pint in his hand beside fellow English players like Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds

He clearly saw the funny side of wearing an opposition jersey despite his side losing the tie. 

BT Sport commentator Nick Mullins spotted the Englishman on the TV and said: 

"It's one of the great places to come, Limerick, for a stag weekend,"

Yes it is, it is him and it is his stag. It's a good job he's not playing.

"There's Luke Cowan-Dickie, there's Sam Simmonds, Phil Dollman and there's old Jack. It's a good job he's injured. He's not going to be in a fit state to play in the second half, should he be needed."

Nowell has now spoken about why he wore the jersey last weekend

“We stayed in Dublin but we traveled up [to Limerick] and back on the train. The train was unbelievable because obviously we were with all the Munster fans going down,” Nowell told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast

“I’ve rocked up in this extra, extra, extra small rugby top, it must have been kids. Four XL shorts, full kit, full socks, everything and I was like, ‘Oh God.’ Everyone was laughing.

The 29-year-old gave props to the Munster fans and said that it was a weekend that he'd never forget. 

“They [the Munster fans] are actually unbelievable. Their fans are unbelievable."

"I think I was being lined out lifted in the little bar for about three hours after, around the back of the stadium."

“I think everyone sees the funny side of it but a few people are saying it’s pretty disgraceful."

"I think a lot of people see the funny side of it and it was an unbelievable weekend. I don’t think I’m ever going to forget it.”

Limerick , Ireland - 16 April 2022; Damian de Allende of Munster  Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

See More: Jack Nowell, Munster

Related

Ronnie O'Sullivan could face a fine over hand gesture at the World Snooker Championship
Sport 1 hour ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan could face a fine over hand gesture at the World Snooker Championship

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Joe Hart says Celtic must be 'humble in victory and will also be humble in defeat 'after Scottish Cup semi-final defeat
Sport 17 hours ago

Joe Hart says Celtic must be 'humble in victory and will also be humble in defeat 'after Scottish Cup semi-final defeat

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill  and Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle will not meet at Punchestown
Sport 18 hours ago

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill  and Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle will not meet at Punchestown

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game
Sport 19 hours ago

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday
Sport 21 hours ago

Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Robbie Power dissects the Irish Grand National
Sport 1 day ago

Robbie Power dissects the Irish Grand National

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers
Sport 1 day ago

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

£20,000 reward offered in appeal to find missing Frank McKeever
News 1 day ago

£20,000 reward offered in appeal to find missing Frank McKeever

By: Gerard Donaghy