ICYMI: Here is the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League draws for this year's competitons

THE DRAWS for the Europe's first, second, and third tier competitions were made on Thursday and Friday.
The Champions League was made in Turkey at 5 pm yesterday, and after a long drawn out process in getting down to it the teams were finally drawn out.
The English teams all managed to avoid difficult groups, but one of the standout matchups was Liverpool's Group A match up with Rangers.
Rangers had not been in the tournament for 15 years and will face Jurgen Klopp's men in due course
Manchester United and Arsenal were given handy draws in the Europa League, While Shamrock Rover's Conference League group consists of Gent, Molde, and Djurgården
Champions League group-stage draw in full
Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.
Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, V Plzen.
Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille.
Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.
Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.
Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen.
Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday fixtures will come at a later date
Matchday 1: September 6/7
Matchday 2: September 13/14
Matchday 3: October 4/5
Matchday 4: October 11/12
Matchday 5: October 25/26
Matchday 6: November 1/2
Europa League group-stage draw in full
Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK
Group D: Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, St Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonoia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtylland, Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor
The games dates are
Matchday 1: September 8,
Matchday 2: September 15
Matchday 3: October 6,
Matchday 4: October 13
Matchday 5: October 27
Matchday 6: November 3.
Matchday fixtures will come at a later date
Europa Conference League group-stage draw in full
Group A – İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS
Group B – West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg
Group C – Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznań
Group D – Partizan, Köln, Nice, Slovácko
Group E – AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol, Vaduz, Dnipro-1,
Group F – Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgården
Group G – Slavia Praha, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani
Group H – Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Žalgiris, Pyunik,
Matchday 1: September 8,
Matchday 2: September 15
Matchday 3: October 6,
Matchday 4: October 13
Matchday 5: October 27
Matchday 6: November 3.
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday fixtures will come at a later date
One moment please...