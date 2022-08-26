ICYMI: Here is the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League draws for this year's competitons

THE DRAWS for the Europe's first, second, and third tier competitions were made on Thursday and Friday.

The Champions League was made in Turkey at 5 pm yesterday, and after a long drawn out process in getting down to it the teams were finally drawn out.

The English teams all managed to avoid difficult groups, but one of the standout matchups was Liverpool's Group A match up with Rangers.

Rangers had not been in the tournament for 15 years and will face Jurgen Klopp's men in due course

Manchester United and Arsenal were given handy draws in the Europa League, While Shamrock Rover's Conference League group consists of Gent, Molde, and Djurgården

Champions League group-stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, V Plzen.

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.

Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.