ICYMI: Ireland learn their UEFA Nations League fate

IRELAND HAVE learnt their UEFA Nations League fate. Stephen Kenny's side drew 3 possible three of 12 possible 'League B' opponents. The Irish will play Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine in a group that will bring up mixed feelings for Irish fans.

Three teams reached the 2022 World Cup play-offs via their performance in last year's Nations League, with Euro 2024 play-off places and qualifying seedings decided entirely by finishing position in this tournament.

Ireland played Armenia in 2011 and beat them twice in the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, while our last meeting with Scotland happened back in 2015. Ukraine is the only unknown entity as the Irish have never faced them before.

Stephen Kenny spoke about the draw

"My first impression is that it is a really competitive group," Kenny told FAI.ie.

"Ukraine got to the quarter-finals of the EUROS, Scotland have won their last six matches and Armenia have really improved, finishing ahead of Iceland recently in their World Cup qualifying group.

"All of the teams are capable of taking points off each other so it is very exciting from our point of view.

"Obviously, we're third seeds in the group so not many people would expect us to win the group but that will certainly be our ambition."

The mini tournament starts on June 2nd, with four sets of fixtures taking place that month in a long international break. The final two fixtures will take place in September.

Stephen Kenny is expected to have got a new contract by that time

Ireland has a very poor record in the Nations League. They have yet to win a game in the tournament, drawing five and losing five of their ten fixtures across two different editions. They have also scored only two goals in that time.

Ireland have started to show progress in recent months and a strong showing at this would be huge validation for Stephen's Kenny's new contract.

Stephen Kenny has also previously admitted that their aim was to gain promotion to League A, something that would guarantee at least a play-off for Euro 2024.