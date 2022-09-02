ICYMI: Ireland's women's team have made the World Cup play-offs after a tight 1-0 win over Finland
Dublin , Ireland - 1 September 2022; Republic of Ireland players and staff, including captain Katie McCabe, centre, celebrate after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND MADE history last night in a sold-out Tallaght stadium after overcoming a better Finland side on Thursday night. 

Vera Pauw's side won 1-0 thanks to a Substitute Lily Agg's well-taken header in the 54th minute, and with that will now enter the complicated playoff system.  

The dream of making it to their first major tournament in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 is still alive for the Irish women's side.  

An understandable wave of emotion overcame a number of the Irish players after the final whistle last night.  

One in particular was Ireland captain Katie McCabe. She offered her props to the Ireland players that paved the way for the current generation to prosper. 

"They’ve paved the way for us, Emma Byrne, Yvonne Tracy, Ciara Grant, everyone that’s paved the way for us to be in this position we are in now, said the Arsenal starlet. 

"To have Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Aine O’Gorman, Steph Roche, honestly I could keep going, to be able to get a play-off for the World Cup for them. To inspire the next generation of young women footballers is an absolute dream." 

The level of support in women's football has never been higher and it's clear to see that people are behind this Irish team 

Vera Pauw Ireland's manager thanked fans at home for supporting the team throughout the year. 

"It's absolutely amazing. It's a feeling that's come so deep inside of the squad. We're so close," said Pauw. 

"When I heard of all the people at home, all the watch parties and everybody supporting us and everywhere we go, everyone is supporting us and is so warm. I have no words. 

Ireland can strengthen their place in Group A, if they beat Slovakia in a couple of days, this will be the final game of the group. 

A win against the Slovakia may give Ireland a bye to round 2 of a complex play-off format. 

The game takes place next Tuesday at 17.00.  

Ireland: Brosnan; Caldwell, Quinn, Connolly; Finn, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn (Agg 41), Campbell (Mustaki 76), McCabe; Ziu, Payne (J Ziu 85).

Finland: T-R Korpela; E Pikkujamsa (JJ Danielsson 73), A Westerlund, E Kovisto, N Kuikka; O Ahtinen, R Oling, E Summanen, H Kollanen (Franssi 67); J Rantala, L Sallstrom.

Referee: S Frappart (France).

