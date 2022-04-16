ICYMI: Munster have made five changes for the second second leg against Exeter Chiefs

PETER O MAHONY, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo will return to the Munster team for the second leg against Exeter Chiefs today.

The trio missed the 13-8 defeat in England last week and are now part of the five changes made by Johann Van Graan.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.

Munster play Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park (3pm).

The game will be live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning 2.45pm.