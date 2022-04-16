ICYMI: Munster have made five changes for the second second leg against Exeter Chiefs
Sport

Devon , United Kingdom - 9 April 2022; A general view inside the stadium before the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match between Exeter Chiefs and Munster at Sandy Park in Exeter, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

PETER O MAHONY, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo will return to the Munster team for the second leg against Exeter Chiefs today.

The trio missed the 13-8 defeat in England last week and are now part of the five changes made by Johann Van Graan.

The team looks like this

Front Row: Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and John Ryan

Second row: Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley

Back Row: Peter O'Mahony, John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue

Half backs: Joey Carbery (outhalf) Conor Murray( scrumhalf)

Centres: Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell

Wingers: Keith Earls,Simon Zebo

Full back: Mike Haley

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.

Munster play Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park (3pm).

The game will be live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning 2.45pm.

