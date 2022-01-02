'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea
Sport

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea

Virgil Van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher battle Kai Havertz for possession (Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL defender Virgil Van Dijk has said he is a 'big fan' of Caoimhin Kelleher after the Irishman was drafted into the starting line-up against Chelsea.

The Cork native was brought into the side after a suspected positive Covid-19 test ruled out first-choice keeper Alisson.

Despite conceding two goals as Chelsea fought back to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, 23-year-old Kelleher impressed in what was only his fourth league appearance for Liverpool.

'We need him'

Van Dijk was clearly won over by the Irishman, describing him as a 'fantastic goalkeeper'.

“I’m quite a big fan of him. He is a fantastic goalkeeper," the Dutchman told Liverpoolfc.com after the game.

"He is learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.

Caoimhin Kelleher clears the ball from the feet of Christian Pulisic (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"His presence is good, he is confident on the ball and he is making good saves as well.

“That's good and we need him right now because of obviously the COVID cases.

"Unfortunately, we conceded two but the first one he can't really do anything about it.

"We need him for the next games as well."

Dream start

Kelleher got off to a dream start at Stamford Bridge, denying Christian Pulisic early on before Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead through goals from Sadio Mané and Mo Salah.

Kelleher was unfortunate to be beaten by a moment of magic from Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea made it 2-1, having initially done well to clear Marcos Alonso's free kick.

Pulisic then drew Chelsea level, breaking away from the Liverpool defence before lofting the ball over Kelleher.

The game stayed at 2-2, with Kelleher blocking a Pulisic half-volley from close range in the second half before denying Alonso late in the game.

Kelleher has made two senior appearances for Ireland and has yet to concede a goal for the Boys in Green.

He played the second half of a friendly with Hungary in June, which ended 0-0, before playing the full 90 minutes in Ireland's 4-0 friendly win over Qatar in October.

See More: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk

Related

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester
Sport 1 week ago

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Caoimhin Kelleher aiming to become Liverpool and Ireland number one
Sport 2 months ago

Caoimhin Kelleher aiming to become Liverpool and Ireland number one

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'would have been lost' without Ireland youngster Caoimhin Kelleher
News 1 year ago

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'would have been lost' without Ireland youngster Caoimhin Kelleher

By: Harry Brent

Latest

President Biden joins tributes after Golden Girl Betty White passes away, aged 99
News 3 hours ago

President Biden joins tributes after Golden Girl Betty White passes away, aged 99

By: Gerard Donaghy

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming
Home & Garden 1 day ago

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming

By: Charlie Wilkins

ALL TO PLAY FOR: There’s plenty of Irish sport to look forward to in 2022
Sport 1 day ago

ALL TO PLAY FOR: There’s plenty of Irish sport to look forward to in 2022

By: Jack Martin

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing
Culture 1 day ago

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing

By: Fiona Audley

SPEECH MARKED: The strong words and important statements that made the headlines in 2021…
News 2 days ago

SPEECH MARKED: The strong words and important statements that made the headlines in 2021…

By: Mal Rogers