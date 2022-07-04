IN PICTURES: Bill Murray, Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan among those taking part on day one of JP McManus Pro-Am

HOLLYWOOD STARS Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan, as well as singer Niall Horan, are among some of the famous faces taking part in the JP McManus Pro-Am today.

The trio are part of a team that teed off at 8.10am this morning with professional English golfer Luke Donald.

Other well-known faces taking part include Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan of Westlife fame who have been teamed up with American professional Sam Burns.

Professionals taking part include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Leona Maguire.

Horan took to Twitter on Sunday to share his excitement for the tournament.

When asked by a follower about his thoughts on playing with Dornan and Murray, he said that he couldn't wait, and that "if the golf isn't any good, we'll still have a laugh."

It’s good to be home ☘️ @JPProAm — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 3, 2022

Can’t wait . If the golf isn’t any good , we’ll still have a laugh — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 3, 2022

The JP McManus Pro-Am tournament is being held in Adare Manor in Limerick and uses a stroke play format.

According to the USGA website: "Stroke play is a form of play where a player (or players) competes against all others in the competition by comparing a total score for one or more rounds. In regular, individual stroke play, you need to hole out on every hole. Each hole score for every hole in the round is added up to calculate your final score."

Playing in teams of four (one professional and three amateurs), golfers will adopt a shamble format. In a shamble, golfers will drive and then play the best drive of the four. From there, everyone is responsible for their own ball. Amateurs will have "par is your friend" help, meaning the highest score they can receive on a hole is par.

The primary purpose of the JP McManus Pro-Am is to raise money for charitable organisations, mostly located in the Mid-West region of Ireland. To date, over €140 million has been raised and this figure is set to rise by many millions more by the time the 2022 event is finished.