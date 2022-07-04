IN PICTURES: Bill Murray, Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan among those taking part on day one of JP McManus Pro-Am
Sport

IN PICTURES: Bill Murray, Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan among those taking part on day one of JP McManus Pro-Am

LIMERICK, IRELAND - JULY 04: Hollywood Actor Bill Murray poses with a spectator during Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 04, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD STARS Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan, as well as singer Niall Horan, are among some of the famous faces taking part in the JP McManus Pro-Am today.

The trio are part of a team that teed off at 8.10am this morning with professional English golfer Luke Donald.

Limerick , Ireland - 4 July 2022; Westlife members Kian Egan, left, and Nicky Byrne during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

Other well-known faces taking part include Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan of Westlife fame who have been teamed up with American professional Sam Burns.

Professionals taking part include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Leona Maguire.

 

LIMERICK, IRELAND - JULY 04: Recording artist Niall Horan prepares to play as he shares a joke with Hollywood Actor Bill Murray and Actor Jamie Dornan at the 11th hole during Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 04, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

 

Limerick , Ireland - 4 July 2022; Westlife member Shane Filan on the seventh during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

Horan took to Twitter on Sunday to share his excitement for the tournament.

When asked by a follower about his thoughts on playing with Dornan and Murray, he said that he couldn't wait, and that "if the golf isn't any good, we'll still have a laugh."

 

The JP McManus Pro-Am tournament is being held in Adare Manor in Limerick and uses a stroke play format.

According to the USGA website: "Stroke play is a form of play where a player (or players) competes against all others in the competition by comparing a total score for one or more rounds. In regular, individual stroke play, you need to hole out on every hole. Each hole score for every hole in the round is added up to calculate your final score."

 

Limerick , Ireland - 4 July 2022; Irish businessmen Dermot Desmond, left, and JP McManus during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

Playing in teams of four (one professional and three amateurs), golfers will adopt a shamble format. In a shamble, golfers will drive and then play the best drive of the four. From there, everyone is responsible for their own ball. Amateurs will have "par is your friend" help, meaning the highest score they can receive on a hole is par.

 

LIMERICK, IRELAND - JULY 04: Tiger woods of United States chats with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the practice range ahead of their afternoon round during Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 04, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

 

The primary purpose of the JP McManus Pro-Am is to raise money for charitable organisations, mostly located in the Mid-West region of Ireland. To date, over €140 million has been raised and this figure is set to rise by many millions more by the time the 2022 event is finished.

See More: Bill Murray, JP McManus Pro-Am, Jamie Dornan, Limerick, Niall Horan

Related

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork
News 2 weeks ago

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend
Sport 3 minutes ago

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vincent Kompany could sign Ireland's Jason Knight for Burnley
Sport 1 hour ago

Vincent Kompany could sign Ireland's Jason Knight for Burnley

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Beauden Barrett expects Ireland to raise their game in the second test this Saturday.
Sport 2 hours ago

Beauden Barrett expects Ireland to raise their game in the second test this Saturday.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City
Sport 5 hours ago

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU
News 5 hours ago

Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU

By: Irish Post

All-Ireland roundup: Limerick and Kilkenny booked their place in the All-Ireland final this weekend
Sport 5 hours ago

All-Ireland roundup: Limerick and Kilkenny booked their place in the All-Ireland final this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Limerick seal third consecutive All-Ireland SHC final place after beating Galway
Sport 19 hours ago

Limerick seal third consecutive All-Ireland SHC final place after beating Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy