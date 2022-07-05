Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt

IRELAND'S ASSISTANT coach Mike Catt has confirmed that captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second game against New Zealand in Dunedin.

Sexton who has received his fair share of knocks over the years suffered a suspected concussion and was taken off for a HIA assessment last Saturday.

According to Catt, the 37-year-old is 'good to go' for the rematch against the All-Blacks.

Johnny is fine,” Catt said to the media on Tuesday.

“Johnny’s fit, Johnny has passed every test that he needs to pass, so from our point of view he’s good to go.”

Sexton has become almost irreplaceable for Ireland ahead of a World Cup year and talk of resting the Leinster man for the rest of the tour has done the rounds.

Joey Carbery, who came on for Sexton is seen as his eventual heir to his position, but the Ireland head coaches knows how vital Sexton's influence is.

“He (Sexton) is a massive cog in there, but I think Joey came on and did well,” said Catt.

“We got back up again, and this is what touring is all about, our ability to adapt to what gets thrown at us and I think we’ve done that pretty well, so let’s hope it continues.”

Ireland faces a mammoth test against the All-Blacks this Saturday having lost the opening game 42-19. Catt knows that Ireland will have to pick themselves up if they want anything from the second game

The nice thing is we’ve got another opportunity against some of the best players in the world,” Catt said.

“It’s a great a challenge for the squad as a group, how we pick ourselves up from Saturday, and let’s see how strong we really are.

“A lot of them haven’t toured, so it is very different.

“They’re away from home, it’s just relentless, especially with the midweek games (against the Maori All Blacks) as well, backing up, becoming tough, becoming resilient.

“And I think being able to pick yourself up every single training session is important because we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves or muck about.