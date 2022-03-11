Ireland have released a new home kit and it's received mixed reviews from fans

IRELAND HAVE released a new football kit ahead of the men's home game to Belgium in the Republic of Ireland’s official centenary game on March 26th. Ireland's women's team are set to get their own version

An FAI statement said:

"There's a mix of greens in this one, explained evocatively, in time-honoured breathless fashion."

"The strip aims to capture the emotive feeling that the Irish diaspora feels when they get their first sight of home soil flying back into Ireland,"

"The 2022 Republic of Ireland Home kit incorporates a modern aesthetic based on something as old as time, Ireland’s iconic landscape."

"Multiple shades of green are used to create the “field” effect and the kit has been engineered using a lightweight performance polyester."

"The sleeve ends look white from the front and orange from the back creating a bold tricolour of national identity. Predominantly classic white shorts with green and orange detailing trim complement the jersey and green socks complete the look."

"It is also a nod to the best fans in the world returning “home” again to the Aviva Stadium after two very difficult years."

On the jersey, Jonathan Courtenay, Managing Director of JACC Sports, Irish Distributor for Umbro, said:

“We are delighted to release the new Republic of Ireland home kit just in time for St. Patrick’s day and ahead of the FAI’s centenary match against the world’s number 1 team, Belgium.

"We have attempted to bring an iconic and uniquely Irish look and feel to the shirt and we hope to see it worn with great success as the team starts its Nations League and European Championship qualifying campaigns.

"We focused much of our design efforts on emphasising and evoking the spirit and the importance of our flag to our fans by using a strong tricolour element throughout the kit. I genuinely think that this kit will become a future classic due to the bold design elements that make the kit uniquely Irish. The kit will go on sale on March 11th.”

Irish fans have given a mixed reaction to the new kit.

One user said:

"Unpopular opinion but it’s actually clean. Will look great on the players with the shorts and socks."

Another said:

"Possibly the worst Ireland jersey of all time."

The men's team will wear the kit against Roberto Martínez’s Belgium side in a friendly on Saturday, March 26 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The women’s side will play against Sweden in their FIFA Women’s 2023 World Cup qualifier game on Tuesday, April 12 at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The new jersey is available now to buy online at FAIShop.com or Elverys.ie.