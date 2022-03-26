Ireland have three players named in the Six Nations team of the championship, France dominate with 11
IRELAND'S TRIO OF Hugo Keenan, Tadhg Furlong, and Josh van der Flier have been included in the Six Nations team of the championships for 2022. 

Ireland won 4 out of 5 games this year and scored the most points despite finishing second to eventual winners France.

The Six Nations winners dominate the team with 11 players out of 15 after ending their 12 year wait for the Grand Slam. 

England are the only other team to have a representative with Maro Itoje flying the flag for Eddie Jones's side.

Wales, Scotland, and Italy have no players in the final cut.

The team, which was decided by a public vote on Twitter amassed over 60,000 votes to pick the side,

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) , Julien Marchand (France), and Cyril Baille (France) make up a formidable front row. 

Behind them the two locks Paul Willemse (France) and Maro Itoje (England) get the nod

The back row consists of Leinster and Ireland's Josh van der Flier, Gregory Alldrit (France), and Francois Cros (France).

French Scrum-half Antoine Dupont was voted the the 2022 #GuinnessSixNations Player of the Championship and makes up a pairing with Romain Ntamack at out-half.

It is the second time that Dupont has won the award. He won it for the first time in 2020.

Damian Penaud (France), Gabin Villiere (France) make up the wings

And France's final two selections are Jonathan Danty (France) Gael Fickou (France) as a centre pairing.

Ireland's Hugo Keenan makes the cut at full-back for his displays in his debut championship

Official Six Nations team of the championship for 22

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland) 14. Damian Penaud (France) 13. Gaël Fickou (France) 12. Jonathan Danty (France) 11. Gabin Villiere (France) 10. Romain Ntamack (France) 9. Antoine Dupont (France) 8. Gregory Alldritt (France) 7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland) 6. François Cros (France) 5. Paul Willemse (France) 4. Maro Itoje (France) 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) 2. Julien Marchand (France) 1. Cyril Baille (France)

