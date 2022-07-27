Ireland U21 star Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal
Sport

Ireland U21 star Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Tayo Adaramola of Crystal Palace controls the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

IRELAND U21 STAR Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace.  

Adaramola (18) made his debut for Patrick Viera's side in an FA Cup win over Hartlepool earlier this year and was also included on Palaces pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia 

The 18-year-old left wing-back has played for Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 levels.  

“We are delighted to welcome Tayo to the club,” said manager Mark Robins.  

“He is a player that is full of energy, gets up and down the left side and will add another exciting dynamic to the squad. 

Speaking to the clubs official website, the Ireland fullback revealed his reasons for moving to the Championship. 



 

“The gaffer had a big interest in me and a desire to play me. It’s a big club that has been in the Premier League and I believe they can still get to that level, so I’m excited. 

“Like many, I hate losing and I want to win as many games as possible for the fans and the club. The more games we win, the more chance we have of getting to the Premier League: and that was the first thought on my mind. 

“Playing minutes is all you want to do as a footballer because that’s the way you improve, so hopefully I can play as many minutes as possible. 

“I’ve had a lot of talks with people close to me and they told me how I need to express myself when I’m playing against top teams in the Championship, so I’m hoping I can learn from that and come in and perform.” 

The 18-year-old was voted Palace Under-18s Player of the Season last year. He explained what fans at The Sky Blues fans can expect to see next season 

“Energy, for one," he explained, "I’ll run until I get cramp so if then fans see me cramping, they’ll know that’s my time done. 

“Positivity going forward when carrying the ball, but defending well, trying to get as many crosses in and beat players. 

“I love both sides of the game and I think both sides of the game are really important, and I’m coming here to try and express myself as much as possible. 

“Under-18s is less intense and you’ve got a lot more time and space to do what you want, so here my decision making will have to be quicker, and I hope that it will improve me as a player. 

“I’m excited. Not often from playing Under-18s do you play in-front of fans and stuff like that, so it will be a dream come true.” 

See More: Crystal Palace FC, Football, Tayo Adremola

Related

FIFA 16 video game causes a stir by suggesting Irishman Damien Delaney 'struggles to learn English'
Sport 6 years ago

FIFA 16 video game causes a stir by suggesting Irishman Damien Delaney 'struggles to learn English'

By: Irish Post

Greg McWilliams has called up eight uncapped players for upcoming two-Test series against Japan
Sport 9 hours ago

Greg McWilliams has called up eight uncapped players for upcoming two-Test series against Japan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Lisandro Martinez has officially signed for Manchester United from Ajax
Sport 11 hours ago

Lisandro Martinez has officially signed for Manchester United from Ajax

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Aaron Connolly has spoken about his move to Italy says 'I'm in a better headspace'
Sport 12 hours ago

Aaron Connolly has spoken about his move to Italy says 'I'm in a better headspace'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A former Meath footballer has said 'it was disappointing to find out on social media' that Colm O' Rourke got the job ahead of him
Sport 13 hours ago

A former Meath footballer has said 'it was disappointing to find out on social media' that Colm O' Rourke got the job ahead of him

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A group of former Irish players are set to take legal proceedings against the IRFU over concussion injuries
Sport 15 hours ago

A group of former Irish players are set to take legal proceedings against the IRFU over concussion injuries

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dr Alan Byrne to step down from Ireland MNT Team Doctor role
Sport 16 hours ago

Dr Alan Byrne to step down from Ireland MNT Team Doctor role

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Roy keane doesn't believe that Thomas Tuchel will lose his job at Chelsea despite the ongoing problems at the club
Sport 1 day ago

Roy keane doesn't believe that Thomas Tuchel will lose his job at Chelsea despite the ongoing problems at the club

By: Conor O'Donoghue