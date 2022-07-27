Ireland U21 star Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal

IRELAND U21 STAR Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace.

Adaramola (18) made his debut for Patrick Viera's side in an FA Cup win over Hartlepool earlier this year and was also included on Palaces pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia

The 18-year-old left wing-back has played for Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 levels.

“We are delighted to welcome Tayo to the club,” said manager Mark Robins.

“He is a player that is full of energy, gets up and down the left side and will add another exciting dynamic to the squad.

Speaking to the clubs official website, the Ireland fullback revealed his reasons for moving to the Championship.



“The gaffer had a big interest in me and a desire to play me. It’s a big club that has been in the Premier League and I believe they can still get to that level, so I’m excited.

“Like many, I hate losing and I want to win as many games as possible for the fans and the club. The more games we win, the more chance we have of getting to the Premier League: and that was the first thought on my mind.

“Playing minutes is all you want to do as a footballer because that’s the way you improve, so hopefully I can play as many minutes as possible.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with people close to me and they told me how I need to express myself when I’m playing against top teams in the Championship, so I’m hoping I can learn from that and come in and perform.”

The 18-year-old was voted Palace Under-18s Player of the Season last year. He explained what fans at The Sky Blues fans can expect to see next season

“Energy, for one," he explained, "I’ll run until I get cramp so if then fans see me cramping, they’ll know that’s my time done.

“Positivity going forward when carrying the ball, but defending well, trying to get as many crosses in and beat players.

“I love both sides of the game and I think both sides of the game are really important, and I’m coming here to try and express myself as much as possible.

“Under-18s is less intense and you’ve got a lot more time and space to do what you want, so here my decision making will have to be quicker, and I hope that it will improve me as a player.

“I’m excited. Not often from playing Under-18s do you play in-front of fans and stuff like that, so it will be a dream come true.”