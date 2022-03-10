Ireland women's cricket team go professional as part of €1.5million investment in the women's game

IRELAND'S FEMALE cricket stars have been handed their first ever full-time professional contracts by Cricket Ireland.

The new contracts are part of a €1.5million investment in the women's game in the country.

The news will be a welcome boost for the players playing against three of the best teams in the world this summer. Australia, South Africa and Pakistan await Ireland

20 players have been offered the pro-deals with seven full-time, nine part-time/educational and four non-retainer contracts.

- Seven pro contracts

- Fixtures against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia

- Extension for Ed Joyce

- €1.5 million spent this year on women's cricket

- Eimear Richardson returns from NZ on full-time deal



Head coach Ed Joyce has also signed a three-year contract extension.

The players to land the full time deals are Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron Laura Delany, and Shauna Kavanagh

Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Hannah Little and Kate McEvoy have been given non-retainer contracts.

Non-retainer contracts offer players loss of earnings and match fees, 12-month medical and healthcare insurance, sports science support, specialist coaching and more.

Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell will be on part-time arrangements with educational benefits,

Ireland captain Laura Delany said:

"As a squad we are truly excited and thankful for this opportunity – it is something that many of us never would have dreamed of when we started out playing the sport we love.

"While thankful, though, we also acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice and commitment shown by the players to achieve the honour of representing our country at the highest levels.

"And, as fortunate as the players here today are for having this opportunity, we know that we are standing on the shoulders of the giants that came before us.

"For many years, legends of our Irish women's cricket have fought hard to achieve successes on and off the field. To the generations of women who came before us, we say thank you. You have helped us get here today, and we hope we can do you proud.

"This is day one of what I hope is an incredible journey we will take together - it may get tough at times, it may be challenging, but it should be an experience like no other. To travel the world playing cricket for Ireland – there’s no better feeling."

Ireland games:

South Africa series

3 June 2022: Ireland Women v South Africa Women – 1st T20I (Pembroke)

6 June 2022: Ireland Women v South Africa Women – 2nd T20I (Pembroke)

8 June 2022: Ireland Women v South Africa Women – 3rd T20I (Pembroke)

11 June 2022: Ireland Women v South Africa Women – 1st ODI (Clontarf)

14 June 2022: Ireland Women v South Africa Women – 1st ODI (Clontarf)

17 June 2022: Ireland Women v South Africa Women – 1st ODI (Clontarf)

The three ODIs will be Ireland Women’s first fixtures as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Women’s summer tri-series