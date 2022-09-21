This will come four years after Ireland played for the first time in 2019.

The four-day tests will take place from 1-4 June

Ireland captain Balbirnie is keen to get going again. He played in 2019 against the English

"As a player, there's no doubt that Test cricket is the absolute pinnacle of our sport. We were fortunate to play a Test against England at Lord’s back in 2019 - which was a memorable occasion for players and fans alike - so the news that we will be returning to play at Lord’s next year is very welcome," he said.

"That match against England in 2019 was the last Test we have played, so we are excited to be returning to play the red-ball game next year.

"It’s one of four Test matches we are scheduled to play in 2023, which is so important for such a relatively young squad. There is no better place to really learn, develop and test your game as in multi-day cricket."

As well as a three-day warm-up matches in May, which has yet to be finalised, Ireland will also play England in a three-game ODI series in September.