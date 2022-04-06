Ireland's current and former players feel that Dan Leavy's sudden retirement at 27 is "sad to see"

Ireland and Munster's Peter O' Mahony feel that Dav Leavy's sudden retirement at the age of 27 is "sad news".

Leavy was forced to retire from all forms of rugby from a knee injury that kept him out until 2019.

Leavy formed the formidable back row with Peter O' Mahony and the now retired Cj Stander in Ireland's last Grand Slam win in 2018.

Yesterday former Leinster player Bernard Jackman said "that the former St Micheal's player was the best schoolboy he ever saw"

Dan was the best schoolboy I ever saw and became a force at the highest level. Knowing him he will get to the top in what ever he decides to throw his focus into next. 👏👏 https://t.co/AgCLjpzboP — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) April 5, 2022

O' Mahony went through a similar process as Leavy and said that not only Leinster will and Ireland will feel his loss.

O'Mahony is the current chairman of the Rugby Players Ireland body was speaking yesterday ahead of Munster’s Champions Cup tie against Exeter

"I certainly want to start off by saying I'm gutted to hear the news for him. An incredible athlete, an incredible rugby player, but he's a top man which is more important", he admitted

"Playing alongside him, I was lucky enough to do it in the 2018 season when we won the Slam, and he was into everything, an incredibly pivotal role in that campaign and that team.

"He really kicked on into that group, that younger age group that's with Ireland, he really kicked on with them and was destined for great things.

"It's very tough for everyone playing rugby in Ireland, to hear that kind of news. Just a good person, that's the main reason.

"An incredible rugby player that Leinster and Ireland have lost. It's sad news," the Munster skipper said,

Former Ireland player Sean O' Brien also paid tribute to his former Leinster teammate.

“It is sad, it’s sad for someone at 27 years of age to have to call it, someone who I believed would have been a massive part of Leinster and Ireland for the next 10 years.

“The way he carried the ball, his skill-set; he was probably the most rounded back-rower you could have imagined to try and come in and take over that No 7 shirt.

“I thought when I was leaving and he was coming through, they could build it around this fella for the next five or six or seven years.

“He was just an incredible player and a really good person … Ireland will definitely miss him. If he could have got back to the form of 2018, he’s world class,” concluded O’Brien.