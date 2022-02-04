Ireland's Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight named among the best EFL Championship talents
Sport

Ireland's Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight named among the best EFL Championship talents

DERBY'S IRISH pair of Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight have been included in a list of the best stars aged 21 and under across the Championship, League One and League Two.

A podcast called Not The Top 20 Podcast teamed up with Sky to pick the list which includes the likes of  Fulham's Fabio Carvalho and the Irish pair at Derby under Wayne Rooney.

Derby under Rooney have been tasked with avoiding relgation despite have a points deduction.

The club now have 17 games to save their season and pull off the great escape.

Knight was excellent in the 3-0 romp of Luxembourg back in November. He came off the bench to influnce 3 of the goals. Leeds United and Burnley have been linked.

Ebosele has become a fan favourite for the Rams, with 22 appearances for Derby's first team this season and now is out of contract at the end of June.

He is reported to be having a medical to join Udinese according to reports.

Both players have a bright future ahead of them.

See More: Derby, Festy Ebosele, Football, Jason Knight

Related

Festy Ebosele makes young Derby fan's 'day, month, year, life' this week with lovely gesture
Sport 1 week ago

Festy Ebosele makes young Derby fan's 'day, month, year, life' this week with lovely gesture

By: Conor O'Donoghue

St Joseph's showcase confirms youth GAA is alive and well in Derby
Sport 4 months ago

St Joseph's showcase confirms youth GAA is alive and well in Derby

By: Gerry Molumby

Richard Keogh awarded £2.3m in breach of contract case against Derby
Sport 8 months ago

Richard Keogh awarded £2.3m in breach of contract case against Derby

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Mayo and Manchester bands unite to celebrate 150 years of Irish piping
Community 2 hours ago

Mayo and Manchester bands unite to celebrate 150 years of Irish piping

By: Fiona Audley

TRANSFER TREND: High-profile Irish players dropping down in divisions is concerning
Sport 3 hours ago

TRANSFER TREND: High-profile Irish players dropping down in divisions is concerning

By: Jack Martin

Winter gardens offer silent beauty and blissful peace
Home & Garden 5 hours ago

Winter gardens offer silent beauty and blissful peace

By: Charlie Wilkins

Irish singer-songwriter Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy goes on tour with new radio series
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Irish singer-songwriter Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy goes on tour with new radio series

By: Mal Rogers

MPs pay tribute in House of Commons following funeral of popular politican Jack Dromey
News 12 hours ago

MPs pay tribute in House of Commons following funeral of popular politican Jack Dromey

By: Fiona Audley