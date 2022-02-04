Ireland's Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight named among the best EFL Championship talents

DERBY'S IRISH pair of Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight have been included in a list of the best stars aged 21 and under across the Championship, League One and League Two.

A podcast called Not The Top 20 Podcast teamed up with Sky to pick the list which includes the likes of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho and the Irish pair at Derby under Wayne Rooney.

Jason knight and Festy Ebosele have been named by Sky Sports in their list of the 21 most promising players aged 21 and under in the EFL 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/vFHcJTHpYq — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) February 4, 2022

Derby under Rooney have been tasked with avoiding relgation despite have a points deduction.

The club now have 17 games to save their season and pull off the great escape.

Knight was excellent in the 3-0 romp of Luxembourg back in November. He came off the bench to influnce 3 of the goals. Leeds United and Burnley have been linked.

Ebosele has become a fan favourite for the Rams, with 22 appearances for Derby's first team this season and now is out of contract at the end of June.

He is reported to be having a medical to join Udinese according to reports.

Both players have a bright future ahead of them.