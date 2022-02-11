Wayne Rooney is a huge fan of Ireland's Festy Ebosele
DERBY AND Ireland's underage star Festy Ebosele has a huge fan in Wayne Rooney.  The 19-year-old has shone for Derby this season and is close to signing for Italian Udinese. 

The Ireland U21 international can play as a both as a full-back and has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Rams. He scored a screamer against Hull.

Derby have been fighting relegation all season after they were handed a 21-point deduction for financial regularities.

The Enniscorthy teen is being tipped for big things. It's been reported that he was undergoing a medical ahead of a summer move to Italy

Rooney would like to hold onto his starlet and says a medical is not done yet.

“He certainly hasn’t done a medical and, as far as I know, no contract has been agreed,” Rooney said today

“There has been contact from the club (Udinese) to the administrators. Of course, we’re left in a position where if he wants to go and play there, because of the situation, that’s his choice but he’s a player we want to keep.

“Hopefully the news we’ve had today on the Middlesbrough situation means we can start to get a contract in front of him, because we want to keep him.

He’s a huge talent. Myself and the other coaches have developed him mentally as a player and we want the opportunity to carry on doing that and keep getting more out of him.

“I’ve only spoken to him once briefly about it and you can see the enjoyment he has from playing for this club.

“Now I can speak to him and hopefully we can get a contract in front of him, if the EFL allows that, and then he’s got a decision to make.”

