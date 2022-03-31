Ireland's team for this weekend's Tiktok Six Nations game against France has been announced
Ireland's team for this weekend's Tiktok Six Nations game against France has been announced

Dublin , Ireland - 26 March 2022; Nicole Cronin of Ireland reacts after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GREG MCWILLIAMS has named his Ireland side to play France this weekend in the TikTok Six Nations.

The only change made to the side is prop Christy Haney, who starts on the bench.

The team goes like this.

Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O’Dwyer are the same front row that started in the RDS last week.

Lock and Ireland captain Nichola Fryday will be partnered by Sam Monaghan.

Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon and Brittany Hogan make up the remaining places in the back-row.

Nicole Cronin starts at out-half and Aoibheann Reilly wins her second cap at scrum-half having made her debut last week.

Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood will play as centres for McWilliam's side.

And finally a back three of Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall complete the starting 15.

The replacements will include the likes of Beibhinn Parsons, Anna McGann, Hannah O'Connor, and others.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 26: Linda Djougang of Ireland is tackled by Carys Phillips of Wales . (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)McWilliams speaking on the team selection said:

"We are fully aware of the challenge facing us this weekend, but we’ve had a good week of preparation, taking the positives from our opening game and implementing the learnings on the training pitch. It is a huge opportunity for us as a group to go and play one of the best teams of the world and test ourselves at this stage of our journey together.”

Last year Ireland were hammered 15-56 by France

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ 2 and starts at 2.15pm

Ireland: Eimear Considine; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall; Nicole Cronin, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O'Dwyer, Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan; Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Hanley, Anna McGann, Hannah O'Connor, Kathryn Dane, Enya Breen, Beibhinn Parsons

