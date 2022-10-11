Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
Sport

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

PRESTON NORTH END BOSS RYAN LOWE HAS admitted that Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months after the forward suffered a knee injury against Norwich City/ 

Parrott is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and scored the winner against Norwich last weekend. However, he was spotted clutching his knee after the goal. 

Ahead of the Bristol City game, the manager provided the following update. 

Preston boss Lowe said: "He's had his scans and whatnot. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them. 

"I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break. 

"We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush," he added  

"I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic. 

"He’s alright, he's in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he's available." 

This comes after the Dubliner won his 15 cap for Ireland against Armenia.  

It's guaranteed now that Parrott will now miss Ireland's games against Norway on 17 November and Malta on 20 November 

See More: Football, Troy Parrot

Related

Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month
Sport 1 hour ago

Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has offered his 'thoughts and prayers' to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has offered his 'thoughts and prayers' to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'
Sport 3 hours ago

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May
News 3 hours ago

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May

By: Connell McHugh

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19
Sport 21 hours ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

King Charles offers condolences to families and community affected by Creeslough tragedy
News 22 hours ago

King Charles offers condolences to families and community affected by Creeslough tragedy

By: Connell McHugh

Recipe: Embrace Autumn with this mouth-watering Irish blackberry and apple pie
Food & Drink 23 hours ago

Recipe: Embrace Autumn with this mouth-watering Irish blackberry and apple pie

By: Irish Post

Niamh Fahey says 'It’s important for Ireland to have no fear, and go for it' ahead of the Scotland clash tomorrow
Sport 23 hours ago

Niamh Fahey says 'It’s important for Ireland to have no fear, and go for it' ahead of the Scotland clash tomorrow

By: Conor O'Donoghue