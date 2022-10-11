Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

PRESTON NORTH END BOSS RYAN LOWE HAS admitted that Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months after the forward suffered a knee injury against Norwich City/

Parrott is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and scored the winner against Norwich last weekend. However, he was spotted clutching his knee after the goal.

Ahead of the Bristol City game, the manager provided the following update.

Preston boss Lowe said: "He's had his scans and whatnot. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them.

"I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

"We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush," he added

"I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic.

"He’s alright, he's in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he's available."

This comes after the Dubliner won his 15 cap for Ireland against Armenia.

It's guaranteed now that Parrott will now miss Ireland's games against Norway on 17 November and Malta on 20 November