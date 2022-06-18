Ireland's women's national team have equalled their highest ever FIFA Ranking position

THE REPUBLIC of Ireland Women’s National Team have jumped up to 27th in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking, equalling their highest ever position.



The team first reached that position in November 2008 after Noel King guided them to the UEFA Women's European Championship Play-Offs.



Now, Vera Pauw's team have been elevated three places since the last Rankings update and five in total since the current manager took charge in 2019.



Currently in a training camp in Turkey preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier away to Georgia (June 27th), Pauw expressed her delight at the news and insists that it has achieved because of the hard work done by the players and staff.



Pauw said: "It is fantastic to see our team's rise in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings as that is a reflection of the hard work put in by the players and staff over the last four years. In 2019, we started with a new approach and plan, which we are still working on, and we have achieved some brilliant results during that period but our performances have improved each time.



"I cannot give enough credit to our players, who have bought into our plans and helped to shape our approach. We wanted to raise the bar in everything that we do and even though that is an ongoing process we feel that we are on the right track, with three difficult World Cup qualifiers still to come.

MOVING ON UP ⬆️



Ireland WNT 🇮🇪 rise to 2️⃣7️⃣th in latest FIFA Women's World Rankings



This equals the team's highest ever position - first achieved in 2008 👍#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/nz1s7XCaW6 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 17, 2022

"Our rise in the FIFA World Rankings is down to what the players do the pitch, but also what the staff do off the pitch. I'm so grateful to work with such dedicated staff members, who are the very best in their respective areas and amongst the best that I have had the pleasure to work alongside. When you have high quality staff who are so professional, you get to create a high performance environment that ensures we all work together as one.



"The support of the FAI is also important. CEO Jonathan Hill, the Board and the wider network of FAI staff have been incredible in supporting us all of the way. We still have a lot of work to do but it is important to recognise specific milestones and this jump up the ranking table is one of those. Now we turn our focus back to preparing for the game away to Georgia and continuing to execute our plan."



Ireland take on Philippines in an International Friendly on Sunday, June 19th at 16:00, which will be live streamed on FAI TV YouTube, before travelling to Georgia for their next qualifier.



Pauw's team are currently third in Group A with games against Georgia, Finland and Slovakia still to come as they aim to secure a spot in the World Cup Play-Offs.