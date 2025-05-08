Tariffs a ‘key focus’ of talks as Taoiseach meets with EU President Ursula von der Leyen
Business

THE EU response to US tariffs will be a key focus of talks between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen today.

Mr Martin is in Brussels this week as part of a two-day visit to Belgium.

He will meet with Ms von der Leyen this morning, where the pair will discuss will focus on economic issues, including “the EU’s response to US tariffs, potential impacts on Ireland and the European economy, and efforts to find a negotiated solution”, Mr Martin’s department has confirmed.

“I look forward to meeting with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium to discuss the challenges and opportunities we face,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach is currently on a two-day visit to Belgium

“A key focus will be the impacts of tariffs on the Irish and European economy and Europe’s response. I will emphasise the importance of working towards a negotiated solution.”

He added:  “We will also discuss international issues, including the appalling situation in Gaza.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and the resumption of unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and at an unprecedented scale. It has been over fifty days since food, medicines and other essential supplies entered Gaza.

“Israel’s continuing humanitarian blockade is pushing Gaza closer to a hunger crisis. This must be lifted immediately.”

Yesterday the Taoiseach visited the port of Antwerp-Bruges, a key point of entry for Irish goods to the EU single market and wider global economy.

While there he heard about developments in global trade flows, the port’s plans to support offshore wind infrastructure, and met with representatives of Irish businesses in Belgium.

Last night the Taoiseach met with members of the Irish community, including people working in the EU institutions and from the local Irish cultural and sporting organisations.

