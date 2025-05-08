Arrest made after robber threatens shop workers with hammer

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after a shop was robbed in Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to the store on North Queen Street on May 6.

“Police received a report that a man had entered the store brandishing a hammer at around 6.15pm, taking a sum of cash from the till before making off,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McGearty said.

“The staff members and customers present were shaken by the incident, but thankfully physically unharmed,” he added.

“The man was arrested on suspicion o a number of offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.”

The police force has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage of behaviour they believed to be unusual to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1522 of 06/05/25,” they state.

Detective Sergeant McGearty said the force is “committed to working alongside business owners and retailers, their staff and the wider community to reduce business crime”.

“Thanks to observant store staff, we were able to ensure that this individual was located,” he added.

“We continue to urge all business owners, employees and members of the public, to report business crime to police as soon as possible.

“The sooner reports are made to us, the sooner we can investigate and build a picture or pattern of any offending, and coordinate our resources to tackle the issue.”