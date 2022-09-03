Irish Post Sporting selections September 3-4
Irish Post Sporting selections September 3-4

SPORT, SPORT, and more sport is exactly what we need, and that is what we will get this weekend. 

Premier League football games between Arsenal and Manchester United, and Liverpool and Everton will take place. 

The latest LIV event in Boston will take place, while Formula 1 will take place in the Netherlands. 

Here is a selection of our favourites on the box this weekend.

Saturday

7.35am: Geelong Cats v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 3.

8.05am: New Zealand v Argentina, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

10.35am: Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Arena.

12.30pm: Everton v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

1pm: LIV Golf Invitational Boston – LIV Golf YouTube.

3pm: Tottenham v Fulham, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

3.40pm: Melbourne v North Melbourne, AFLW – TG4.

4pm: US Open tennis – Amazon Prime.

4.30pm: Austria v England, Women’s World Cup qualifier – ITV.

5pm: AC Milan v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

5.30pm: Aston Villa v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League.

7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Lazio v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Sevilla v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

Sunday

12.30pm: Made in Himmerland Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: MotoGP, Grand Prix of San Marino – BT Sport 2.

1pm: LIV Golf Invitational Boston – LIV Golf YouTube.

1.55pm: Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.

2pm: Brighton v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2.30pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Templeogue Synge Street, Dublin senior football championship – TG4.

4pm: US Open tennis – Amazon Prime.

4.15pm: Ballymun Kickhams v Cuala, Dublin senior football championship – TG4.

4.30pm: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: Dana Open Round 4, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Udinese v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Nice v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.

8pm: Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

