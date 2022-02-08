Jake Paul tells Conor McGregor he's falling apart and his bones are f***ing breaking

CONOR MCGREGOR has been told that he is 'falling apart and that his bones are f***ing breaking', by Jake Paul.

Paul's comment's center around McGregor's erratic behaviour out of the ring and his leg break to Dustin Poirier last year.

The Ohio native has continued to throw insults at the Dubliner for quite some time and has not been afraid to insult him whenever people bring up McGregor.

McGregor is back in training ahead of a return to the UFC and has been mostly active on Instagram with his Blackforge Inn pub venture.

He has even promised to undergo 'complete abstention from drinking before starting full training.

Jake Paul fears Conor McGregor's life is "falling apart" after his drink promise | @DonaghCorby_https://t.co/PRAtQE1N8d pic.twitter.com/5XvqFxRZOo — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) February 7, 2022

Paul told reporters and Mirror Fighting at the Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor press conference that he didn't care about the Irishman

"I don't give a s*** about Conor, said Paul

"I just want to fight him and smack him in the head - in that sense I hope that he can win some fights so that we can actually fight.

"But the guy is a grown-ass man, he needs to figure out his life; it seems to be falling apart from what I can tell.

"Obviously, everything's through a lens, we don't know what he's going through actually."

The youtuber and boxing promoter even told the Irishman to drink more milk to improve the bones he broke in the last fight.

He said:

“That’s clearly one of his many problems. And get in the gym, and drink calcium because your bones are f*****g breaking, man.”

McGregor was offered 50 million to fight by Paul in 2020, but there's been no advance that offer

Paul has beaten Nate Robinson, 37, Ben Askren, 37, and ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley, 39, on points and knockout.

But his focus now will be firmly on his client Serrano dethroning Ireland's Katie Taylor in April when the pair touch gloves in Madison Square Garden on the 30th of that month.