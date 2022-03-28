James McClean praised for amazing gesture towards 5-year-old with cerebral palsy

IT'S FAIR to say James McClean is a credit to his country and has become a fan favourite for his passion over the years.

McClean often appears in the British headlines for the wrong reasons sometimes for his political views and his hard line stance against the poppy.

But the Derryman appeared in the news this week for his extremely kind gesture towards one young football fan who hit headlines last week for something that was never her fault.

My beautiful niece Zoe Murphy meeting @JamesMcClean14. What a lovely end to a strange week. Thank you so much James for today and tomorrow. She can’t wait for the match! pic.twitter.com/ntlfoY0JKg — alan gray (@greengray) March 25, 2022

Zoe Murphy (5) was verbally abused by a drink-fuelled teenage fan at the recent Co. Louth derby between Dundalk and Drogheda as reported by The Mirror last week

Zoe is a big Dundalk fan and was born with quadriplegia and developed cerebral palsy when she turned 21 months-old.

McClean heard about the incident and invited Zoe and her family to the Ireland and Belgium game this weekend to see Stephen Kenny's men in action.

Zoe got front row seats in a designated corporate box and was also given a signed jersey from Stephen Kenny’s side.

Her parents thanked the Ireland star for his kind gesture online and said

Thank you so much to Republic of Ireland legend James McClean for providing Zoe with one of the greatest days ever, inviting her to be his guest in his family box at the Aviva Stadium for yesterday's match against Belgium".

"Not only did Zoe have an amazing seat and view for such an exhilarating game but everyone was so welcoming and friendly to her and made her day so special. Such a pleasure to meet such lovely people.

“We couldn’t believe it when he just reached out to us personally, and not only this but got Zoe her own jersey signed by the team.

“We absolutely loved yesterday and can’t thank James and family and friends enough for giving her such an experience.”

Commenting on his Instagram story, Ireland’s McClean said it was a ‘pleasure’ to have Zoe and her family as his guest. “Amazing wee girl you have, pleasure having yours’.

And McClean’s wife, Erin added:

“We just loved having you. Zoe is an absolute doll and the strongest little girl I ever did meet!”