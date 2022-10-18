James McClean's wife has said the public support for her husband hasn’t gone unnoticed after alleged sectarian abuse last weekend

THE WIFE OF IRELAND FOOTBALLER James McClean has thanked the public for backing her husband in the wake of the recent sectarian abuse he received last weekend.

McClean played for Wigan against his old club Sunderland last weekend and posted a lenghty Instagram post highlighting the hypocrisy around the FA's discrimination campaigns, his old club Sunderland's lack of action when he was a player, and the constant abuse he's received over the last number of years.

"For my son, who is seven years old and watches every Wigan game - either being at stadium or on Latics TV - to be asking his mother, 'Why are they booing and singing that song at Daddy?' And to have to tip toe around answering him is something which should not be happening," started the social media post.

“This clip is one of yesterday, which can be heard clearly of one particular chant, as well as other chants of ‘f**k the pope and IRA, being sung... as well as numerous individual chants of ‘fenian b*****d, fenian c**t, you dirty Irish c**t’ (while displaying a tribute before the game honouring Niall Quinn who is the same nationality as myself), was another part of the post.

Wigan's Chairman Talal Al Hammad also posted on social media explaining that the abuse of the Derry native needed to stop.

“It is shameful and disgusting and needs to stop," said the Chairman.

McClean received huge support for his post online, mainly from people living in Ireland for calling out the hypocrisy of organisations of the FA.

His wife Erin McClean took to social media to on Monday to thank people for supporting her husband during the latest round of verbal abuse from last weekend.

Her Twitter post read: "I try to avoid getting into it too much anymore because it takes too much energy and tbh it’s been quite pointless in the past. But the support hasn’t gone unnoticed and definitely outshines the negativity for me. So, thank you"