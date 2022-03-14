James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's game against Scotland
James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's game against Scotland

LEINSTER DUO James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's final Six Nations game against Scotland in the Aviva Stadium next Saturday 

Vice-captain Ryan suffered a concussion with a head to head tackle with Charlie Ewelsin the first minute in the 32-15 win over England on Saturday and was taken off for Ian Henderson

A statement on the IRFU website said

"James Ryan will not be considered for selection this week and his return to rugby protocols will be supervised by the Leinster Medical Team."

His teammate Ryan Baird suffered an adductor injury against Italy and will miss Ireland's attempts at winning the Triple Crown and overall championship with a seperate back issue

The uncapped Ross Molony and Leinster academy lock Joe McCarthy have been called up to train with the squad.

Ross has been involved in Ireland squads since the summer of 2021 while Joe, a former Ireland U20 player, made his Leinster debut against Cardiff in January having impressed for Dublin University in the Energia AIL.

Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Mike Lowry all return after lining out for Ulster in the URC against Leinster at the weekend.

The Ireland squad returned to Dublin on Saturday evening following the victory over England at Twickenham and reassembled at Carton House on Sunday evening.

Ireland squad 

Backs: B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), J Carbery (Munster), J Carty (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster, capt)

Forwards: F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), J Loughman (Munster), J McCarthy (Leinster), R Molony (Leinster), P O'Mahony (Munster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flyer (Leinster)

