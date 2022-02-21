Katie Taylor isn't getting better and trainer could be to blame says featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer.

KATIE TAYLOR isn't getting better according to unified super featherweight world champion, Mikaela Mayer.

Mayer believes that the Bray native's trainer has become a hindrance for her.

This all comes before two-weight world champion and the current undisputed lightweight champion, Taylor's mega fight with Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden on April 30th.

Mayer's comments allude to Ross Enamait, who has been with Taylor since 2016.

The 2012 gold medallist dropped her father Pete as her coach after the Olympic games and replaced him with Enamait - a fitness expert and boxing coach from America, when she moved to the states.

But Mayer believes that Enamait is holding her back and that Taylor isn't improving on evidence of her last fights.

Mayer spoke via MyBettingSites and said

"I don’t think that Katie Taylor has looked her best in the last couple of fights, I don’t know if it’s because of her trainer - it’s got to be because of her trainer."

"I don’t think she’s getting better, I think she’s content with what she’s always been doing and women’s boxing is developing and growing so much that she has to keep adding to her gameplan, adding to her arsenal, her skills."

"It’s really hard to say who wins, they have two different styles. It comes down to who has the best gameplan and who is able to perform and stay consistent for ten rounds. "

Despite not knowing who to call between Serrano and Taylor, the American would like a shot at Taylor due to her being the of the biggest draws in women's boxing, but wouldn't rule out a bout with Serrano if she overcame Taylor

She said:

"I’d love to fight Katie Taylor, it’s been something that I've wanted to get done in my pro career, I've been working up to it and I'm in position now. I would absolutely want that fight before she retires, so her winning is a win for me because I’d love to challenge her", said Mayer

But if Serrano wins I also think that’s a win for me. She’s another great fight for me; it’s a win-win. Whoever wins makes a great fight for me. "

She also had kind words for Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano's promoter and believes that nobody should be overlooking the fight because it's two females on show in the biggest fight in women's boxing."

"I’ve no problem with what Jake Paul is doing for Serrano. I've always said it’s extremely hard to find a good team and a good manager, a lot of boxers' careers go to shit because of bad management, or they're sneaky or they’re untrustworthy. "

"So if Serrano has got someone who is delivering the max amount of money, who is using his platform gained from Youtube to upmarket this fight with Katie Taylor, then great. In my opinion I think that there's so much marketing behind this fight, nobody should overlook it just because it’s a female fight."

"There’s the controversy of Stevenson against Valdez on the same night, that’s a huge fight, but I don’t think anyone should dismiss Serrano Taylor because they are females. "