Keith Long has said 'Dalymount will be a lonely place without Mono'

BOHEMIANS MANAGER Keith Long has paid tribute to one of the club's most passionate supporters Derek Monaghan, 'Mono' would be a 'big loss' to the club.

The Boh's supporter lost his life this week as a result of an incident involving his own car close to his native Cabra, Dublin, on Wednesday night.

The crash in the Grangegorman area of the capital had been described as a freak accident.

The club announced he had passed away at the age of 41. A statement from the club was released with a GoFundMe to help support his family.



❤️🖤It was with absolute devastation that we last night learned of the tragic passing of our dear friend Derek Monaghan, known to all simply as Mono: https://t.co/RTptvmoMTI pic.twitter.com/dv0GxKfbDT — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) August 18, 2022



Long gave an insight to RTÉ's Morning Ireland on the type of character Derek Monaghan was

"He did everything for the players, everything for the staff, loved the players, loved the staff, loved the club and obviously the club had a special place in his heart," Long explained.

"If it was barman, bar manager, if it was DJ, MC'ing at the stadium, hosting Christmas parties and running events for children, he just basically did everything for the club and the love of the club.

"Without people like him, clubs up and down the country just can't function. So, he will be a big loss to us and the people at Bohemians, to his friends at Bohemians and people like Mono are very, very special.

"Dalymount will be a lonely place without Mono and we'll all desperately miss him. He would get involved in any aspect of the club.

"Most recently he would have been involved with a small group of supporters that helped renovate the old home dressing room in Dalymount, to try and make the dressing room space more comfortable for players.

"So, in an era when a lot of people talk about what they do, Mono was the type of guy who just got on and did things. He was a doer."

Long is now planning to put on a show for their late supporter for the game against Shelbourne 7.45pm tonight

"What we would like to try and do is honour Derek's memory tonight with a good performance and hopefully we'll make him a happy man this evening come the end of the game