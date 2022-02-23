Kellie Harrington makes the last four in Bulgaria and is guaranteed a bronze at least

KELLIE HARRINGTON is still on course for a gold medal at the 73rd International Strandja tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria after coming on top in her lightweight quarter-final.

Yesterday Harrington beat Sweden's Agnes Alexiusson in an unanimous 5-0 victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-28). This was the Portland Row's first fight since winning gold at the Olympics in Tokyo

She beat Zabynbekova with another unanimous decision victory on all five judges' cards, four of them giving her a score of 30-27 and one scoring the fight 30-25.

Her win today against Kazakhstan's Aidana Zabynbekova will ensure that she at least receives a bronze medal for her efforts as her semi-final will be on Friday.

There was some bad news for though. Ireland featherweight Michaela Walsh was beaten Russia's Vorontsova Liudmila in her quarter-final.

The judges unanimously awarded the fight to the Russian, with two giving it on a 30-27 scoreline, while the other three judges gave the last round to Walsh, to see them score the fight 29-28.

Also in action for Team Ireland on day four of the Strandja tournament are Caitlin Fryers and Luke Maguire , who will fight later today.