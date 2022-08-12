Kerry GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend during the hot weather

KERRY GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend.

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend in Ireland and the UK. The Kingdom wants people to stay safe in the warm weather.

Highs of up to 30C are expected in some parts of the country with Met Éireann extending a high temperature warning for Ireland until Monday morning.

It is the first time since 1995 we have seen over 30C during two summer months, and the first time since 1976 we have seen over 30C during two consecutive summer months.

The Kerry County Board have sought action to help its footballers and officials with a full set of fixtures to be played this weekend

The referees have been instructed to allow the games to allow for a water-break (approx. one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half.



CCC Ciarraí have instructed referees for this weekend's games to allow for a water-break (approx one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half, due to very warm weather conditions. — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 12, 2022



A statement via Twitter read: "CCC Ciarraí have instructed referees for this weekend's games to allow for a water-break (approx. one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half, due to very warm weather conditions."

Users on Twitter backed Kerry's decision.

One user said " Sanity prevails. Central council and other co boards follow. Ciarrai abu"

"Great call by the Kerry County board, "said another.

Whilst some weren't happy with the lack of action taken by other country boards

"Great decision. No sign of Cork GAA making an announcement. Must be too busy with the concert in Páirc Ui Chaoimh. #Priorities"