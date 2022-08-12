Kerry GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend during the hot weather
Sport

Kerry GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend during the hot weather

KERRY GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend.  

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend in Ireland and the UK. The Kingdom wants people to stay safe in the warm weather.  

Highs of up to 30C are expected in some parts of the country with Met Éireann extending a high temperature warning for Ireland until Monday morning. 

It is the first time since 1995 we have seen over 30C during two summer months, and the first time since 1976 we have seen over 30C during two consecutive summer months. 

The Kerry County Board have sought action to help its footballers and officials with a full set of fixtures to be played this weekend 

The referees have been instructed to allow the games to allow for a water-break (approx. one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half. 



 

A statement via Twitter read: "CCC Ciarraí have instructed referees for this weekend's games to allow for a water-break (approx. one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half, due to very warm weather conditions." 

Users on Twitter backed Kerry's decision. 

One user said " Sanity prevails. Central council and other co boards follow. Ciarrai abu" 

"Great call by the Kerry County board, "said another. 

Whilst some weren't happy with the lack of action taken by other country boards 

"Great decision. No sign of Cork GAA making an announcement. Must be too busy with the concert in Páirc Ui Chaoimh. #Priorities" 

See More: Football, GAA, Kerry GAA

Related

Evan Ferguson believes that Ireland reaching their first U21 European Championships would be 'unbelievable'
Sport 3 hours ago

Evan Ferguson believes that Ireland reaching their first U21 European Championships would be 'unbelievable'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shane Walsh feels that moving to Kilmacud Crokes would help him prolong his football career
Sport 1 day ago

Shane Walsh feels that moving to Kilmacud Crokes would help him prolong his football career

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's U-21-star Andrew Moran has signed a new three- year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland's U-21-star Andrew Moran has signed a new three- year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Throwback': This is a godsend' - Mum's miracle cure for getting rid of sunburn in 30 mins goes viral
News 1 hour ago

Throwback': This is a godsend' - Mum's miracle cure for getting rid of sunburn in 30 mins goes viral

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday wants to further educate herself before commenting on the new IRFU transgender policy
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday wants to further educate herself before commenting on the new IRFU transgender policy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New Waterford boss Davy FitzGerald says 'It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want'
Sport 7 hours ago

New Waterford boss Davy FitzGerald says 'It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

IABA’s CEO & Chairman Have Tendered Their Resignations After Government Guidlines Were Rejected At Their AGM
Sport 8 hours ago

IABA’s CEO & Chairman Have Tendered Their Resignations After Government Guidlines Were Rejected At Their AGM

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The top family tours
Travel 18 hours ago

The top family tours

By: Mal Rogers