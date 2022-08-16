IRISH CRICKETER KEVIN O' BRIEN HAS retired from international cricket after falling out of contention for this year's T20 World Cup.

O’Brien last represented Ireland in a T20 World Cup 2021 first-round game against Namibia in Sharjah in October last year.

The 38-year-old also won 389 caps for his country.

This comes after he 38-year-old walked away from ODI's last year.

O'Brien is the only Irish batter to have scored a century in Test, One Day International and T20 cricket.

In a Twitter statement, O'Brien, who for 12 years played for Ireland alongside older brother Niall, said: "

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country,” 38-year-old all-rounder O’Brien began.

“I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.



Thanks ☘️ pic.twitter.com/E4335nE8ls — Kevin O'Brien (@KevinOBrien113) August 16, 2022



“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the national side.”

“It’s now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right,” he later added. “I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future.

“I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.

“For now, thank you.”

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie led the tributes, saying: "I was very lucky to play with not only one of Ireland's greatest sportspeople, but also a very good friend who was always there to support me from my first cap to when I became captain.

"Cricket in this country owes a lot to what Kev achieved on and off the field and has left the game in a better place. Everyone in the team wishes nothing but the best going forward for Kev in his coaching career."

The highlight of his international career came in the 2011 World Cup win over England; 113 off just 63 deliveries. He also raced to his hundred off 50, the fastest-ever in World Cups.