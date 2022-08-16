Kieran McGeeney will remain in charge of the Armagh senior footballers
Kieran McGeeney will remain in charge of the Armagh senior footballers after the county board came to an agreement on Tuesday. 

It is also understood that Kieran Donaghy and Ciaran McKeever will also remain in place as coaches for next season. 

McGeeney (50) had managed the Orchard County for 8 years. He led his native county from Division Three to Division One in the Allianz Leagues during his tenure. 

McGeeney also took charge of Kildare from 2007 to 2013, guiding them to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2010. 



 

The 2002 All-Ireland winning captain is yet to win any major trophies but have made steady progress year on year. 

A quarter-final defeat to Galway in this year's Championship ended with penalties going Galway's way.  

“It’s just the way sport is. It’s cruel,” said McGeeney after the defeat. 

“It’s a tough ask to get up to the top, it takes a couple of years. But the group out there, I’ll be honest with you, they are better footballers than we ever were. But you need a wee bit of luck. 

“The fellas I have had over the years have been good lads. Real good lads. You can get a ball of bees, that are hard to deal with. I have been very lucky in that respect. I have good people around me. I like bringing in people who argue with me which doesn’t help the grey hair, but they are strong individuals. 

“And I have strong players. I have got to as many quarterfinals as most managers out there. It’s just getting that wee kick. It’s just a bit of luck. I am not saying I am a good manager; I enjoy it. I love football, I love my county and I love the GAA. Not always reciprocated, but it is definitely a passion.” 

