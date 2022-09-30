Kyle Lafferty could be looking at a 10-match ban for using alleged sectarian language this month

NORTHERN IRELAND'S Kyle Lafferty could be looking at a 10-match ban at Kilmarnock for using alleged sectarian language ahead of the Nations League

This month, a video surfaced online of the Kilmarnock forward with a man looking for a photo. The man is quoted by saying "Up the Celts", while asking for a picture. Lafferty walks away before allegedly saying " Pack of Fenian b*****s", in the video.

As a result of the video, he was left out of the Northen Ireland's Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.

He is now set for a Scottish Football Association tribunal on 20 October. He has broken disciplinary SFA Rule 77 and 81 according to their website

According to SFA rule 77: 'He is an accused of not acting in the best interests of football and breaching a rule which forbids the use of insulting language which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.'

His 10-match ban could be reduced only "where exceptional circumstances are established".

Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty has been charged by the Scottish FA over an alleged sectarian remark and could face a minimum 10-game ban if found guilty.



Lafferty has admitted that 'he let himself and his club down over his alleged use of sectarian language' but will try to educate himself on the matter in the future.

His club Kilmarnock are said to be looking into the matter. They have also fined their player.

A statement came shortly after the charges from the SFA.

"The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.

"Kilmarnock Football Club has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine.

"The club has also engaged Scotland's leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil by Mouth, which will work closely with Kyle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first team squad and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling sectarianism in society.

"Kyle has also committed to supporting the club's community projects which will see him taking part in Nil by Mouth's educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock's 'Football for All' programmes on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.

Kilmarnock play Aberdeen on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership. It's not yet clear if the former Rangers striker will feature.