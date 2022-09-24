Kyle Lafferty will play no part in Northern Ireland's two Nations League games after making a sectarian remark during the week
Kyle Lafferty will play no part in Northern Ireland's two Nations League games after making a sectarian remark during the week

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 02: Kyle Lafferty of Northern Ireland looks dejected following defeat in the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Greece at Windsor Park on June 02, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

 

NORTHERN IRELAND'S Kyle Lafferty will play no further part in Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign after a video surfaced online of Lafferty making a sectarian remark during the week.  

Northern Ireland play Kosovo today and Greece on Tuesday, but the Kilmarnock striker will not be part of Ian Barraclough's squad for the two games.  

A video of a man with Lafferty appeared online on Thursday. The man posing with the footballer is quoted by saying "Up the Celts", while asking for a picture.  



 

Lafferty walks away before saying " Pack of Fenian b*****s", in the video. 

A statement from the Irish Football Association read: "Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece. 

"The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely. The association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker’s club, Kilmarnock FC." 

Kilmarnock’s also released their own statement and said: "Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature. 

"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club." 

Lafferty has 89 Northern Ireland caps since making his debut in 2006 and has scored 20 goals for his country. 

The 35-year-old had dropped in and out of the squad over the years. 

Northen Ireland play Kosova at 17.00 today and will be aiming for their first ever win in the Nations League, before facing Greece next week.  



 

